Register
08:28 GMT +326 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian oil worker makes his way through Tehran's oil refinery south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014

    India, China May Snub Trump's Sanctions, Continue to Buy Iranian Oil – Analysts

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On 22 April, the White House signalled that it would not extend waivers for countries still buying crude from Iran in May 2019. Speaking to Sputnik, academics and analysts have shared their views on whether global players would abide by sanctions and how Trump's move would affect oil prices in the near future.

    Having imposed sanctions on Tehran on 5 November 2018, Donald Trump announced temporary waivers for countries, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and Turkey, involved in energy trade with Iran. Now these states risk finding themselves in Washington's cross hairs.

    China is Unlikely to Stop Buying Crude From Iran

    "China is unlikely to stop oil imports from Iran", Adam Ni, China researcher at Macquarie University in Sydney, told Sputnik. "China will continue buying oil from Iran despite US moves to pressure China. First and foremost, China views the latest moves by the US as unilateral and lacking in legitimacy".

    In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi, File
    US Backtracks on Own Sanctions on Iran's Revolutionary Guards Days After Designation
    Ni added that Beijing may try to work out a mutually acceptable solution with Washington, "especially given that the US and China are nearing a deal to stop their damaging trade war".

    However, the Chinese leadership "[would] not want to be seen as bowing to US pressure", according to the researcher, especially given Beijing's longstanding relations with Tehran.

    He specified that Iranian oil "is a small but still sizable portion of Chinese oil imports".

    "Alternative sources of oil come possibly come from African oil-rich countries, such as Libya, Congo and Angola. In the Middle East, the beneficiaries could be Iran's rival, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait and Iraq", he elaborated, adding that China may also import more oil from the US once their mutual trade dispute is solved.

    This Nov. 17, 2007, file photo, shows a portion of the Tehran oil refinery, in Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi, File
    With Sanctions, US Intends to Bring Iran to Negotiating Table - Think-tank
    Dr Thomas O'Donnell, analyst and consultant on the global energy system, specified that about 6 percent of Chinese oil (about 500,000 bpd) comes from Iran.

    According to the analyst, the fact is that China wants its energy supplies to be guaranteed: "China could do nothing to guarantee its Gulf oil shipments in the event of hostilities", he stressed in an apparent reference to a potential escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf over the withdrawal of waivers.

    Previously, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway, thus halting oil shipments from the Gulf.

    "The US will push the Saudis and UAE to guarantee China's supplies under sanctions and any possible hostilities", O'Donnell suggested. "In so far as the US accomplishes this, China will generally cooperate with the new Iran sanctions".

    He did not rule out that there could be guarantees "that existing Chinese investments in Iranian oil and gas will be 'grandfathered in' (permitted under sanctions)".

    India Bought Iranian Oil Under Obama Sanctions, May Do So This Time

    Having said that Iran's two biggest customers are China and India, James Williams, president at WTRG Economics which specialises in oil and gas price and production data analysis, said that New Delhi is likely to continue to buy crude from Tehran, regardless of US sanctions.

    "In the past, under sanctions during the Obama era, they continued to buy Iranian oil and they may do so this time", Williams opined. "And I think they would basically end up being a swap for goods".

    People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014.
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    As US Government Strangles Iran's Economy, Google ‘Suffocates' Iranian Media
    When asked whether India's potential rejection to abide by the US restrictions would affect relations between New Delhi and Washington, the energy expert expressed confidence that they would remain intact.

    "No matter what India does, there may be the usual Trump tweets but it should have no impact either way, even if they [India] don't abide by the sanctions our relationship should stay essentially the same", Williams said.

    As for China, the scholar suggested that the ongoing trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing may force the People's Republic to "at least slow [oil] imports from Iran or even eliminate them".

    Trump's Withdrawal of Waivers Sent Oil Prices High

    Joshua Landis, an American academic who specialises in the Middle East, highlighted that Washington's move is likely to affect Iran's oil production.

    "It is going to affect it because if it can't export to Turkey, China, Japan, India, there are eight countries that had extenuating circumstances were allowed to produce more", he said.

    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE
    'Negative Effects' of the Complete Ban on Iranian Oil 'Inevitable' - Economist
    However, he echoed O'Donnel by suggesting that "at least three of them are going to get extensions".

    "But if they are all closed off and if that succeeds and China goes along with it, that is going to make a major difference in Iran's ability to export", the academic said.

    The question then arises whether Trump's decision will send oil prices higher.

    The academic noted that one "already saw them go up by a few dollars just yesterday or today". He drew attention to the fact that besides Iran, Libya, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Russia had recently reduced supplies of crude.

    However, according to Landis, when oil prices soar, crude producers will rush to jump at the opportunity to increase output.   

    "So I think there is going to be an upward pressure clearly on prices but its chances are that it will come down", he believes. "It will not be that as great as people fear because there are a lot of new productions".

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Backtracks on Sanctions on Iran's Revolutionary Guards Days After Designation
    As US Government Strangles Iran's Economy, Google ‘Suffocates' Iranian Media
    US Faces ‘Test of Power’ in Trying to Enforce Iran Sanctions - Ex-EU Consultant
    With Sanctions, US Intends to Bring Iran to Negotiating Table - Think-tank
    Seoul Seeks to ‘Persuade’ US to Extend Iran Sanction Waivers After May Deadline
    Tags:
    shipping, oil, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Middle East, India, China, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse