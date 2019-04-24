Register
22:39 GMT +324 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)

    'Negative Effects' of the Complete Ban on Iranian Oil 'Inevitable' - Economist

    © AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US government announced on Monday that it would not renew the waivers for Iranian oil importers that are valid through 1 May 2019. The waivers were granted to eight countries: China, Inda, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey in November 2018.

    Sputnik spoke to Manouchehr Takin, a London-based independent expert and economist, to find out about the possible reaction of the US' allies and buyers to Washington's decision.

    Sputnik: How will US sanctions affect the oil market?

    Manouchehr Takin: The oil price will rise, and even the United States is going to feel that. President Trump doesn't want to lose his popularity, but prices can rise; Americans are already refueling their cars at $3 per gallon.

    READ MORE: Iran Can Export as Much Oil as It Needs — Supreme Leader 

    Hasan Khosrowjerdi, Chairman of the Council for Economic Cooperation between Iran and Africa, noted that the situation in the oil market will depend on the behavior of its participants:

    "Of course, the embargo on oil deliveries from Iran will affect the market. Today, the main supply of Iranian oil goes to countries that have permission to buy it. It's known that Iran can export about 500 thousand barrels beyond what it exports to these countries. However, some time must elapse before we can comment on the reaction to the US's intentions."

    Sputnik: Having created difficulties for the sale of Iranian oil, will the United States promote Saudi Arabia, Iran's rival, in the market?

    Hasan Khosrowjerdi: There is no doubt that everything that is bad for us is in favour of Saudi Arabia. But can the Saudis totally replace the supply of Iranian oil? No, they can't. The possibilities of Saudi Arabia are not that great. Some time ago, they tried very hard, but failed to do that.

    Iranian Navy boats take part in maneuvers during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2019 / EBRAHIM NOROOZI / JAMEJAM ONLINE
    Closure of Hormuz Just One of Tools to Counter US' Pressure – Iranian MP
    Sputnik: Can the lack of oil supply in the market affect the situation in the US domestic oil market?

    Hasan Khosrowjerdi: With the decrease of oil supply, the price rises. In this case, what will be the policy of various countries? Rising oil prices will affect every country. It will be hard for the oil market to compensate for two million barrels [per day] of oil. The negative effects of such measures are inevitable.

    *Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the experts and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    oil, sanctions, Donald Trump, Italy, India, Iran, China, Japan, Turkey, Taiwan, United States, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse