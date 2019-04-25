Biden vs Trump in 2020 Would be Exceedingly Close Race - Professor

Sputnik: Former US Vice President Joe Biden has announced that he will seek the Democratic Party’s nomination for the 2020 US presidential election. What do you think about this decision?
David Schultz: It’s not a surprise. Joe Biden wanted to run three years ago; he’s been rumoured to run for quite a while. I think he perceives that he has the best chance of any of the Democrats who are running; and public opinion polls indicate that with entering the race he will be the front runner for the Democrats in terms of challenging Donald Trump. So, he brings with him name recognition, experience and a lot of support within the Democratic Party. So, he is not a surprise running, and the question now is whether, can he translate all that support that he has and be a viable candidate given some of the liability that he may also have running as the president of the United States.
Sputnik: My second question is about the support from the Democratic Party because his views are considered to be liberal whereas the Democratic Party is falling more into the centre-right and conservative agenda. How much real support can he get?
Sputnik: In your opinion, what can be the possible outcome of the presidential race? Can we expect the same results as in 2016?
David Schultz: Well, right now I would say that with a very divided Democratic Party Donald Trump is probably the slight favourite to win. I think the real issue is going to be for the Democrats is how they narrow a field of twenty candidates and rally behind one person and one narrative. And second, even though Trump is tremendously unpopular, his base is very united; and the challenge for Democrats would be not to just mobilise against Donald Trump but also in a process to come up with a strategy and a candidate who can beat Trump in 2020. So, right now, again, I put Trump as the slight favourite, but the Democrats have to figure out how to unify around somebody and a message to be able to beat him.
Sputnik: One of Biden’s main competitors in the Democratic Party is Bernie Sanders. In your view, who has the main ground here?
David Schultz: Right now I think – and this is a challenge – it’s equally divided. Bernie Sanders represents the most liberal wing of the party; Joe Biden represents the establishment of the party. The Democratic Party, most of the establishment, does not like Bernie Sanders because of how far he is politically to the left, at least in the United States, and how he is really not a Democrat, he is still independent. So I think the real battle is going to be at this point between the establishment of the Democratic Party and a rising new base of people who support Bernie Sanders. And how that’s going to play out, and how that’s eventually going to get resolved is just not clear at this point.
Sputnik: Trump has also welcomed Joe Biden as his competitor in the elections. If both Trump and Biden end up as the candidates from their respective parties, what result can we expect next?
