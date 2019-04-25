"It Will Be Nasty" - Trump Welcomes Biden in Presidential Race

Recently, the former US Vice President announced he will seek the Democratic party's nomination for the 2020 US Presidential election. Trump had said, commenting on Biden's plans for the bid, that the former VP is likely to become the Democratic front-runner.

"Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty — you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!" Trump wrote, reacted in a tweet to former US Vice President Joe Biden's intention to participate in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden's team has been preparing the campaign for months. This will be his third run for the White House: He ran for president of the United States in 1988 and 2008, but withdrew early from both races.

According a Democratic primary poll by Morning Consult market research company which was based on 12,550 interviews with registered voters conducted on 8-14 April, Biden was leading among the Democratic presidential hopefuls with 31 percent support, followed by Bernie Sanders' 23 percent.

​Biden served as US vice president from 2009 to 2017 under former president Barack Obama. Before that, Biden represented the state of Delaware in the US Senate between 1973 and 2009.

