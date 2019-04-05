‘Welcome Back Joe!’: Trump Baffles Twitter with Video Mocking Biden

US President Donald Trump posted a mocking video of former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, poking fun at the potential candidate's recent explanation of the inappropriate behaviour allegations.

The tweet came just hours after the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., retweeted the same 15-second mock clip of Biden's apology that featured an image of the ex-vice president lurking in the background. The image of Biden appears to place his hands on his own shoulders and face near the back of his head, apparently smelling his hair, a reference to an actual incident involving Biden.

READ MORE: Biden Responds to Criticism: 'I Will Be More Mindful' of Personal Space (VIDEO)

The image of Biden touching his own shoulders was initially cut from the viral photo of him placing his hands on the shoulders of Stephanie Carter, the wife of former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, that was recalled in the wake of recent claims of Biden's inappropriate behaviour toward women. Carter wrote a post on Medium defending Biden and saying the photos were “misleading.”

Biden posted a video on Wednesday to social media, acknowledging that his tendency toward physical displays of affection and encouragement have made some women uncomfortable, promising to be “much more mindful” of respecting personal space.

Twitter reactions to Trump’s video have been divided. Many users concluded that the US President has a good sense of humour and went along with the joke while expecting an unfavourable reaction from the media.

CNN: "Donald Trump tweets doctored video! Democracy dies in darkness! Reeeeeeeeeeeeee! — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 4 апреля 2019 г.

President Trump has the BEST sense of humor! LOL — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) 4 апреля 2019 г.

Others, however, found the joke childish and pointed out that Trump himself has also faced accusations of sexual misconduct by multiple women over the years, including eight women who have accused him of forcibly kissing them. Trump has denied all allegations.

Am I the only one who thinks this is the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen a sitting president of the United States do. — conlan j. corona (@conlancorona) 4 апреля 2019 г.

​

Maybe, just maybe the “grab em by the pussy” guy who has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 16 women shouldn’t criticize Joe Biden for being gropy. Those who live in glass penthouses shouldn’t throw stones. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) 4 апреля 2019 г.

​