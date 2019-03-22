Register
20:47 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires

    Saudis May Turn to China, Russia if US Bans Nuclear Technology Transfer – Journo

    © REUTERS / Reuters TV Summit Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A House Oversight Committee February report has prompted US senators to seek whether White House officials had negotiated transferring sensitive nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia without congressional approval. Speaking to Sputnik, scholars have weighed up Riyadh's chances of implementing a nuclear programme.

    On 15 March, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and his Republican counterpart Marco Rubio asked the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to look into the Trump administration's negotiations with Riyadh over nuclear technology sharing.

    In late February House Oversight Committee chairman, Democrat Elijah Cummings, presented a report claiming that senior Trump administration officials had been trying to transfer nuclear power technology to Saudi Arabia without congressional approval in violation of the 1954 Atomic Energy Act.

    Oil-Rich Countries Don't Need Nuclear Power

    Speaking to Sputnik, Dr Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security (IAGS) noted that opponents of the purported plan "view it as a reckless move" that could lead to a "nuclear arms race in the world's most dangerous region".

    "Furthermore, they claim that hydrocarbon rich countries do not really need nuclear power for their energy needs", Luft said. "The energy security argument is tenuous and designed to mask broader nuclear ambitions and regional rivalry considerations".

    Currently, Saudi Arabia is seeking to build at least two nuclear power plants in the kingdom. However, American congressmen have voiced concerns over Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's CBS News interview in which he warned that Saudi Arabia would develop nuclear arms in case its Middle Eastern rival Iran did.

    "As for Saudi Arabia, in terms of its energy demand it does not really need nuclear power", the scholar said. "It has large untapped natural gas reserves and great potential for solar energy. It is clear that its interest in nuclear power is derived from geopolitical rather than commercial reasons. The Saudis view nuclear reactors as prerequisite to becoming a regional power. But despite its uranium reserves and strong motivation to enter the nuclear club Saudi Arabia will not be a major player in global nuclear market".

    He opined that the kingdom "lacks nuclear engineers, research facilities, and safeguards necessary for the creation of a safe environment for a nuclear industry to flourish".

    'Saudis Can Go to Russians, Chinese or South Koreans'

    However, according to Luft, "it is not clear that the US is in the most advantageous position to do the job".

    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    US Congressmen Reportedly Wary of Saudi Arabia's Nuclear Ambitions
    "The US has long ago lost its market advantage in the nuclear space", the scholar said, adding that the US' "main nuclear workhorse, Westinghouse, was sold to the Japanese Toshiba in 2005 and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017".

    According to James Dorsey, journalist and senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Saudi Arabia could clearly turn to other markets in case the US Congress restricts the transfer of nuclear technology to the kingdom.

    "First of all, nuclear technology is available", the journalist said. "Some people argue that US technology is superior technology, that could very well be true, but fundamentally at the end of the day from the seller's point of view there are two options: one option is the seller does entail whether or not the buyer has an interest in developing a nuclear weapon, or the seller believes that even if there are no contractual restrictions that can be enforced, built into the contract, there's a degree of trust, that sort of guarantees".

    He suggested that "if the Saudis decide they do not want US conditions" they "can then go to the Chinese, they can go to Russians, they can go to the South Koreans who again are maybe more opportunistic about this".

    Congress's Actions May Affect US-Saudi Relations

    Luft believes that "Congress is… likely to be extremely scrupulous in its scrutiny" of the reported project. The heated congressional debate over the Trump administration's alleged plan and possible actions to prevent Riyadh from receiving American nuclear power technology may influence US-Saudi relations, according to scholars.

    "I think that's going to be a major factor", Dorsey suggested, adding that "so far there's no unequivocal indication".

    "Sure you have the House report that came out recently, but Trump has not said he's willing to sell to the Saudis under whatever conditions", the journalist highlighted.

    According to Joshua Landis, an American academic who specialises in the Middle East and the head of the Centre for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, noted that "especially under this administration, there are many people who are hoping to profit from the close relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States".

    Israel 'Not Thrilled' About Idea of Nuclearisation of Middle East

    Yet another issue is Israel's apparent reluctance to the development of nuclear technology in the Saudi kingdom, according to Luft.

    "[It] is important to note that the nuclear cooperation is strictly in the field of civilian nuclear power and not in any way form a pathway to the development of nuclear arms", the scholar pointed out, adding that one should not rule out the possibility of a civilian programme ending with "a bomb in the basement".

    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    'Great Prospects': Nuclear Energy 'Will Speed Up Saudi Arabia’s Economic Development' – Energy Expert
    Commenting on Tel Aviv's apparent concerns Landis noted "that most congressmen are very sensitive to Israeli needs". "And Israel makes its interests very clear on Capitol Hill and in each election cycle", the academic stressed.

    "Israel has fought against this sort of development in the past. Israel was dead set against the sale of AWACS planes in the 1970s and 1980s to Saudi Arabia. And the preparations, once Iran became the Islamic Republic, the United States began to help Saudi Arabia build a very sophisticated military infrastructure", Landis recalled, adding that Tel Aviv had "lobbied against that because they were worried that if the United States built up Saudi Arabia as a major military power that it could backfire on Israel".

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Senators Request Probe of Trump Office's Nuclear Talks With Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia Testing Blockchain for Quality Checks in Oil, Gas Sector - Aramco
    US May Soon Grab Saudi Arabia’s Crown as World’s Biggest Oil Exporter – IEA
    Saudi Arabia Discovers Large Quantities of Gas in Red Sea – Minister
    Germany Prolongs Ban on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia Until End of March
    Tags:
    nuclear technology, oil, nuclear power plant, gas, US House Oversight Committee, Bob Menendez, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Israel, Middle East, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse