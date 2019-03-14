Register
11:28 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

    US-N Korean Relations May Suffer if CIA Role in Embassy Attack Proven – Activist

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On 22 February, a group of intruders, allegedly tied to the CIA, broke in the North Korean Embassy in Madrid, reports say. Speaking to Sputnik, Alejandro Cao de Benos, a special delegate for North Korea's Committee for Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries, shared his views on the attack and its potential consequences for US-North Korean ties.

    The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) may have had a hand in the February attack on the North Korean embassy in Madrid, El Pais newspaper suggested on 13 March, citing investigators from the Spanish police and National Intelligence Centre (CNI).

    According to the media outlet, "at least two of the 10 assailants who broke into the embassy [on 22 February] and interrogated diplomatic staff have been identified and have connections to the US intelligence agency".

    Speaking to Sputnik Mundo, Alejandro Cao de Benos, a special delegate for North Korea's Committee for Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries, warned against leaping to conclusions.

    "At the moment, this information has been leaked by journalists who stay in contact with the National Intelligence Centre, but no official statements have been made yet. That is, there was contradictory information about what really happened", Benos pointed out.

    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    CIA May Be Behind February Attack on North Korean Embassy in Madrid - Reports
    He elaborated that earlier El Confidiential, a Spanish online newspaper, reported that the embassy's mobile mast was disabled. However, having received information from the operator company in charge of this antenna, other journalists later confirmed that nothing happened there, the special delegate noted.

    Thus, different versions contradict each other, being based on the media's personal contacts with police agents and the CNI, he presumed.

    "I prefer to be cautious," Benos emphasised, "And therefore I want to note that although one of the most respected Spanish newspapers, El Pais, wrote that the CIA could be involved [ in the case] and that two of the attackers had been identified as CIA agents, you should wait for the official confirmation of this version. And, of course, we should at least wait for a condemnation of this attack — regardless of who conducted it — by the Spanish government, which has yet to happen".

    When asked whether the attack affected the US-North Korea summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un on 27-28 February in Hanoi, the special delegate opined that it had zero impact.

    "This did not affect the diplomatic meeting of the two leaders", Benos said. "During the meeting, the sides discussed the denuclearisation of Korea in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions and the [formal] ending of the Korean war".

    However, he did not rule out that "if the CIA was involved in the attack, this, of course, will affect possible contacts and future negotiations".

    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump talk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Hanoi Trump-Kim Summit Has Set Back DPRK Denuclearization - Pundit
    On 22 February, a group of 10 attackers reportedly broke into the building belonging to the diplomatic mission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and interrogated eight people inside less than a week before the Trump-Kim meeting in Hanoi.

    According to El Confidiential, the intruders gagged and tied up the employees of the embassy and stole computers. One of the embassy's workers managed to escape and report the matter to the police. Some of the personnel that had suffered the assault claimed that the members of the gang spoke Korean.

    Still, both El Confidential and El Pais cited mounting suspicions that the way the assailants acted coincides with the 'modus operandi' of the US secret services.

    "If it is proven that the CIA was behind the attack, it could lead to a diplomatic spat between Madrid and Washington", El Pais wrote, adding that "government sources say that it would be 'unacceptable' for an ally to take such action".

    Madrid has yet to issue an official statement on the reported event.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    North Korea Refuses to Hold WHO Regional Session Due to Sanctions - Reports
    Full Denuclearization of North Korea by 2021 Hardly Possible – Russian Lawmaker
    South Korea's Moon Replaces Minister in Charge of Relations with DPRK
    North Korea Suffers ‘Artificial’ Earthquake Tremor Due to ‘Explosion’ – Reports
    US State Department Does Not Rule Out New Sanctions on North Korea
    Tags:
    covert operations, embassy, attack, Trump-Kim Summit, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Madrid, United States, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse