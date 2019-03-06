Trump Says Would Be 'Disappointed' if Reports of Kim Rebuilding Launch Site True

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday he would be very disappointed in North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un if reports that he is rebuilding the Sohae long-range rocket launch site in the city of Tongchang-ri turn out to be true.

"I would be very disappointed if that were happening. It's a very early report. We're the one's that put it out, but I would be very, very disappointed in Chairman Kim," Trump said.

© REUTERS / Kyodo North Korea Starts Reassembling Rocket Test Site – Reports

On Tuesday, several US think tanks and South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that satellite pictures showed works were underway to restore the Sohae Satellite Launching Station at Tongchang-ri, which North Korea pledged to dismantle after the summit in Singapore last year.

The reports come just days after Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un failed to produce an agreement at their second summit in Hanoi.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton told Fox broadcaster on Tuesday that the United States would see if Pyongyang remained committed to abandoning its nuclear weapons program, warning that Washington might even consider "ramping up" economic sanctions on North Korea.

The second meeting between Trump and Kim in Hanoi last week ended abruptly when the US president walked away fro