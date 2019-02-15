Register
03:52 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015

    Yemen Debacle Shows It’s ‘Certainly Time’ for US Congress to Reclaim War Powers

    © REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    150

    “It’s certainly time for Congress to reassert its constitutional authority over the war-making power,” Gerry Condon, president of Veterans for Peace, told Sputnik Thursday after the House of Representatives passed a historic bill restricting US armed forces from activities in Yemen that haven’t been specifically approved by Congress.

    Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), author of H.J. Resolution 37, which passed in the House Wednesday, said the bill invokes the War Powers Resolution of 1973 to end unconstitutional US participation in Riyadh's war in Yemen. The 1973 resolution checks the president's power to commit US forces to war, requiring Congressional authorization for any long-term commitment — as does the US constitution. The resolution, however, is routinely ignored.

    ​The Senate passed a very similar measure — S.J. Resolution 54 — last December, Sputnik reported, but the bill was barred from being voted on in the Republican-controlled House. Lawmakers' frustration boiled over then, and the resolution was brought up for a vote in the lower chamber, now majority-Democrat, Wednesday, said Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the Speaker of the House.

    "The Yemen resolution is coming up now because there was real disappointment at the end of the last Congress," Pelosi said Wednesday. The way in which the Yemen resolution was killed was "highly unusual," the congresswoman said.

    "Republicans put forth a rule that eliminated the possibility of bringing it to the floor," Pelosi noted.

    A man examines the damage at the National Museum in the war-torn city of Taiz, Yemen
    © AP Photo / Abdulnasser Alseddik
    US House Passes Resolution to End Involvement in Yemen War

    Republicans who did not want to publicly denounce the resolution but to quietly neutralize it pulled off a stunt to prevent their colleagues from voting. Specifically, the House Rules Committee established a rule during debate about a farm bill that said resolutions about war powers no longer possessed "privileged" status, The Hill reported, adding that a bill's "privileged" status empowers lawmakers to force a vote.

    The war in Yemen between the Saudi Arabian-led coalition started in 2015 during then-US President Barack Obama's second term. If you do not recall a storm of national debate in the US about whether it was just, proper or logical for US military assets to be used against the Houthi rebel uprising, that might be because one never really took place.

    Indeed, in late 2018, some Democrats acted as if they'd been asked to prove a novel theorem in quantum mechanics when faced with questions about Yemen. "I don't know a damn thing about it," Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN) told the Washington Post in December when asked for his thoughts on the war in Yemen.

    Peterson voted in favor of the no-voting-on-Yemen rule proposed by the House Rules Committee last year. In Peterson's view, "all it did was say they couldn't have a vote or something. Didn't authorize anything, it didn't — you know. Our party gets off on tangents. It's ridiculous."

    An F/A-18C receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender, one of the refueling aircraft belonging to US Central Command.
    © US Air Force/CENTCOM/Staff Sgt. Preston Webb
    Pentagon Accidentally Refueled Saudi Jets Over Yemen for Free

    These tangents have allowed the US to continue to support the Saudi coalition, fueling their fighter jets to top up their fuel tanks — perhaps before firing a US-made bomb on a school bus of children — training their pilots and so on.

    Despite Congress's past failures with its war-making responsibility, there are reasons to stay hopeful.

    "I was encouraged also to hear yesterday that the Democratic chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House said that if there was going to be any military intervention against Venezuela, it would have to come from the House of Representatives — it would have to come from the Congress," Condon told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear.

    Related:

    US House Passes Resolution to End Involvement in Yemen War
    Yemen Nails US' Venezuela Lies
    CNN Claims Saudis Transferred US-Made Arms to al-Qaeda-Linked Fighters in Yemen
    Trump Confirms Al-Qaeda Terrorist Badawi Killed in Yemen Strike
    Saudi Arabia Main Supporter for Humanitarian Aid to Yemen - KSRelief Supervisor
    Tags:
    war, United States, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse