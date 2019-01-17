Register
00:47 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An F-16 Desert Falcon of the United Arab Emirates maneuvers at the Bahrain International Airshow in 2016.

    US Program Trained UAE Pilots for Airstrikes Targeting Yemen

    © U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The United States ran an aircrew training program to prepare United Arab Emirati personnel for air raids over Yemen, the poorest Middle Eastern nation, according to a new report that shows the Pentagon’s involvement in the conflict has been much deeper that official statements suggest.

    US Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT) escorted half a dozen UAE F-16s to advanced Red Flag training exercises and "assisted 150 airmen in challenging ex[ercise] to prepare for combat ops in Yemen," an official US Air Force memo dated December 18, 2017, states. The document was obtained from AFCENT through a Freedom of Information Act request, Yahoo News reported Thursday.

    Yemen torture sites
    © AP Photo/ Maad El Zikry
    US Complicit in Torture at Secret Prisons in Yemen - Report

    Critics of Washington's complicity in the Yemen war sighed in relief in early November when then-Defense Secretary James Mattis issued an order to US aircrews halting mid-air refueling operations for the Saudi Arabia-led coalition's fleet of fighter and attack aircraft. Yet the new documents show that America has been more intimately connected in helping bomb ground targets than was previously known.

    The memo also explains that further training was provided to UAE aircrews at the Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, which is operated by the US Air Force. "Unit fighter personnel advanced the UAE's F-16 fighter pilot training program; 3 pilots flew 243 instructor sorties/323 hrs that created 4 new instructors & 29 combat wingmen who immediately deployed for combat operations in Yemen," the memo says.

    A representative from US Central Command, Lt. Col. Josh Jacques, offered a directly contradictory statement to Yahoo News, stating, "We do not conduct exercises with members of the [Saudi-led coalition] to prepare for combat operations in Yemen."

    A man passes in front of a screen showing Jamal Khashoggi during a commemoration event of Khashoggi's supporters on November 11, 2018 in Istanbul
    © AFP 2018 / OZAN KOSE
    US Senate Votes to End Military Assistance in Yemen War, Condemns Saudi Crown Prince for Journalist's Murder

    And just last month, American Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated the US is "not a participant in the civil war in Yemen, nor are we supporting one side or another."

    Running a training program for UAE pilots "who go on to bomb civilian targets in Yemen is yet another US form of complicity in a brutal war that has gone on for far too long," William Hartung, director for the Arms and Security Project at the Center for International Policy, told Yahoo News.

    US troops and former troops have also been involved in ground operations in the catastrophic conflict. A team of approximately one dozen US Army commandos secretly helped the Saudi coalition search out and destroy Houthi ballistic missile storage and launch sites while stationed somewhere in Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen, the New York Times reported last May, citing anonymous US officials and European diplomats.

    And a mercenary team of ex-American Green Berets and ex-Navy SEALs working for a company called Spear Operations Group were behind a "targeted assassination program" in Yemen. "There was a targeted assassination program in Yemen. I was running it. We did it," Abraham Golan, founder of Spear Operations Group, told BuzzFeed News in October.

    In this Thursday, April 16, 2015 photo, The shadow of Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, are cast on a large representation of the Yemeni flag as they attend a demonstration against an arms embargo imposed by the U.N. Security Council on Houthi leaders, in Sanaa, Yemen.
    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Members of US Military Working as ‘Contract Killers’ in Yemen

    An investigation published by Associated Press in June 2017 found that UAE officials are torturing terrorist suspects at 18 secret detention centers in southern Yemen before turning them over to US personnel for interrogation. Congress later passed a provision in the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act requiring the Pentagon to provide a full accounting of the US-UAE counterterrorism partnership in Yemen; that report was due in December. DoD submitted it in December, but it was only made public when it appeared at The Intercept, according to a January 8 report in Just Security by Luke Hartig.

    "In a mere two pages of carefully parsed prose, the Department of Defense has provided what can only be described as a deliberately misleading and deceptively evasive account of US and Emirati actions in Yemen that amounts to the ultimate non-denial denial," writes Hartig, formerly a staffer at the National Security Council during the Obama administration.

    Related:

    Amnesty International Calls for Investigation Into UAE Torture in Yemen Prisons
    Airlines of UAE, Oman, Bahrain Preparing to Resume Flights to Damascus
    Rescue Helicopter Crashes in UAE, All Crew Dead - Reports
    British Academic Detained on Spying Charges in UAE Released on Bail - Reports
    UAE Pardons UK National Who Allegedly Confessed to Being MI6 Agent
    Tags:
    US Navy Seals, US Air Forces Central Command, Pentagon, General Joseph Dunford, United Arab Emirates, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Former Beatle Ringo Starr with wife Barbara Bach, May 16, 1983.
    All You Need is Love: The Beatles and Their Darlings
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse