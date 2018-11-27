Register
08:35 GMT +327 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara react to his supporters during an event by his Likud Party in Tel Aviv, Israel August 9, 2017

    PM Netanyahu Has 99.99% Chance to Win Snap Vote – Israeli Publicist

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 0 0

    Israeli snap elections will take place unless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demonstrates some significant progress in his politics, Israeli political commentator Avigdor Eskin told Sputnik, sharing his views on the incumbent prime minister's chances to win.

    There is a very high probability that incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will win snap elections, opines Israeli political commentator and publicist Avigdor Eskin.

    "His chances look today 99.99 per cent," the publicist told Sputnik. "He comes to the elections casting with very impressive results in every field possible."

    The calls for early elections followed the resignation of Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman on 14 November over the truce with Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist militant group.

    "What happened yesterday — the truce combined with the process with Hamas — is a capitulation to terror. It has no other meaning. What we're doing now as a state is buying short-term quiet, with the price being severe long-term damage to national security," Lieberman said, commenting on his decision to step down.

    "This is a price you pay for a parliamentary democracy," Eskin said, adding that the former defence minister's quitting was followed by the full withdrawal of his party from the ruling coalition. "Early elections will be possible, unless the government of Netanyahu will show some historic progress."

    A Palestinian Hamas military policeman inspects the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip after dozens of rockets were launched Wednesday from the coastal territory ruled by the Islamic militant Hamas group, the Israeli military said
    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Lieberman's Resignation Far From Being a Victory for Hamas – Academic
    Commenting on the row between Netanyahu and Lieberman, the Israeli publicist explained that "the decision to go for ceasefire with Hamas was very unpopular."

    "460 missiles were fired by Hamas targeting solely Israeli civilian objects, which was obviously a crime against humanity," Eskin underscored. "The government had many strategic reasons not to go for a large-scale operation in Gaza, but the public opinion was naturally negative about it. Lieberman did not want to take the hit for it and therefore resigned."

    The political commentator emphasised that "the elections are coming anyway" as they were initially scheduled to be held in November 2019.

    "This was the least of evils for Lieberman now," Eskin remarked. "But at the end he will lose in this situation."

    Although Lieberman's resignation has not deprived Netanyahu of the majority in the 120-seat Knesset, the Israeli parliament, it has reduced the ruling coalition to just 61 seats.

    Avigdor Lieberman, the head of hardline nationalist party Yisrael Beitenu, is seen during a ceremony in which he signed a coalition agreement with the Israeli prime minister at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem
    © AFP 2018 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    Avigdor Lieberman, the head of hardline nationalist party Yisrael Beitenu, is seen during a ceremony in which he signed a coalition agreement with the Israeli prime minister at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem

    Netanyahu and 'Wishful Thinking' of Israeli Media

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018
    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Unnecessary and Wrong to Call Early Israeli Elections – Netanyahu
    On 19 November, Haaretz's Chemi Shalev outlined "Top 12 reasons why Netanyahu will lose upcoming early elections."

    According to Shalev, Netanyahu has spoiled relations with everyone starting with the Israeli Left to the hardline Right and even Russia.

    "[Netanyahu] lost his mojo," claimed the Israeli journalist.

    He also presumed that Netanyahu's friendship with Trump may backfire on the Israeli prime minister: "In a development that many will view as poetic justice, his BFF in Washington, Donald Trump, could make things much worse for Netanyahu," Shalev noted referring to Donald Trump's much anticipated and long-delayed plan for Israel and Palestinians. According to the journalist, the plan will obviously require concessions from both sides, which could be rejected by the Israeli Right.

    "This is an excellent example of wishful thinking," Eskin said commenting on Shalev's op-ed. "The funny thing here is that the same Chemi Shalev wrote similar article four years ago under the same headline: 'Twelve reasons why Netanyahu may still lose the elections'. He wishes Netanyahu to lose and repeats the same as four years ago. This is not journalism. This is fake journalism."

    According to the publicist "these failed techniques of propaganda can serve as an explanation, why Netanyahu keeps winning."

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Chad President Wants to Restore Diplomatic Relations With Israel
    Israel Closes Gas Pipeline Deal with Greece, Cyprus, Italy – Report
    Rouhani Calls Israel a ‘Cancerous Tumor,’ Tel Aviv Disagrees With Assessment
    Iran's President Wants United Muslim Front Against Israel, US
    UN Chief Urges Israel, Palestine to Restore Two-State Solution Promise
    Tags:
    truce, Knesset, Hamas, Donald Trump, Avigdor Lieberman, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Strip, Middle East, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse