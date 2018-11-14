Israeli Defenсe Minister Avigdor Lieberman May Announce Resignation - Reports

Lieberman announced a press conference to be held on Wednesday afternoon, sparking speculation that he will step down from his position. This comes after reports that the minister opposed Netanyahu's decision to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas.

Israeli Defence Minister Avidgor Lieberman called a surprise meeting of his Yisrael Beytenu party for Wednesday afternoon, which is expected to be followed by a statement. Lieberman's announcement has sparked rumours that the minister is mulling resignation after disagreement with Prime Minister Netanyahu over the course of action in the Gaza Strip.

Haaretz reporter Noa Landau indicated that the minister's resignation would "inevitably" trigger early election in Israel as his party is a member of the governing coation.

Political sources in Israel: If @AvigdorLiberman does resign in the next hours — early elections are inevitable. But within @netanyahu’s circles some believe he could still hold the fort for a few months — Noa Landau (@noa_landau) 14 ноября 2018 г.

According to Haaretz, Liebrman was angered by a recent statement from Netanyahu's office, which falsely indicated that he backed the prime minister's push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A senior cabinet member told Israeli Channel 10 that Liberman was in fact among several ministers that opposed Netanyahu's decision to agree a truce with Hamas, a militant group de-facto ruling the Gaza Strip, after an uptick in violence across the Gaza border over the weekend.

