Register
04:47 GMT +326 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves after a vote to dissolve the Israeli parliament, also known as the Knesset, in Jerusalem December 8, 2014

    Many Israeli Pols Qualify to Be PM, Knesset Coalition Remains an Issue - Scholar

    © REUTERS / Baz Ratner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has resigned over disagreements with other members of the cabinet regarding the cessation of hostilities against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

    The resignation has not deprived Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the parliamentary majority's support, but reduced the ruling coalition to 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. In turn, Lieberman has insisted that an early parliamentary election should be held in the country as soon as possible.

    Sputnik spoke to Rami Zeedan, PhD Assistant Professor of the Israel Studies Program at The University of Kansas for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Israel’s Minister of Defence Avigdor Lieberman's surprise resignation has sparked concern that Israeli elections could be happening soon. How likely is that?

    Rami Zeedan: It’s very likely. Lieberman is a powerful leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, which holds five seats in the Knesset. Following his resignation, his party officially left the coalition.

    A pressure valve is pictured at a natural gas control centre of Turkey's Petroleum and Pipeline Corporation
    © AFP 2018 / ADEM ALTAN
    Israel Closes Gas Pipeline Deal with Greece, Cyprus, Italy – Report
    As a result, the Netanyahu coalition now is based on only 61 members of the Knesset. This razor-thin majority is a considerable challenge to handle when each vote counts and given the divide between the different parties that make up the coalition and even different opinions within the parties themselves. Currently, there are many challenges for the government, such as budget cuts due to unexpected low tax revenue, a new military service conscription law, the security threats, and especially decisions regarding Hamas and Gaza.

    For all of that, it is more likely that the current government won’t be able to remain stable and hold power until the next scheduled elections in November 2019.

    Sputnik: In general how important is the timing of the elections?

    Rami Zeedan: The timing of elections in Israel is very critical.

    For the current cycle, however, it is even more critical. PM Netanyahu has been under multiple corruption investigations. The Attorney General is expected to decide on indictments. Some claim that Netanyahu prefers to schedule the elections after the decision is made by the Attorney General.

    Sputnik: No Israeli government has finished a full four-year term since 1988. Why is that?

    Rami Zeedan: Since 1949, Israel had 20 legislative election cycles. In comparison, in Israel’s 70 years there have been 34 governments. This symbolizes the unstable state of e Israeli political system.

    Benjamin Netanyahu
    © Photo : Russian President's Press Office
    Israeli PM Netanyahu Takes Over Defence Minister Job Portfolio
    It’s true that only a few governments were able to finish the full four-year term, and the reasons are many. In my opinion, the main reason is the high importance given for representation of the social cleavages in Israel. Israel holds a relatively low threshold for any party to get representation in the Knesset- currently, it is 3.25%.

    As a result, there’s a high fragmentation of the Israeli political system between many parties. It’s an average of about 12 parties that are represented in the Knesset.

    In the past 30 years, the political divide has widened, which resulted in small or medium parties, but no large parties. This affected the stability of coalitions that are now based on small parties that can decide whether a government is overthrown.

    Sputnik: Lieberman’s departure comes as protest to what he called ‘Israel’s too soft approach on Hamas’. How much public support is there on his stance on Hamas?

    Rami Zeedan: As far as I see, by following the media and public opinion surveys, there’s a wide acceptance among Israelis that Netanyahu was not recently dealing right with the threat of Hamas.

    Lieberman’s statement on Israel’s too soft approach is reflecting the thought of many Israelis. Especially the transfer for Qatari money to Hamas was seen as a wrong message that terrorism pays.

    Sputnik: Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent approval of a cease-fire with Hamas has sparked talk that he was attempting to woo the left-wing. Is that the case? If so then why?

    Israel and Palestine flags
    © AP Photo /
    UN Chief Urges Israel, Palestine to Restore Two-State Solution Promise
    Rami Zeedan: No, I don’t think this the case. I believe that Netanyahu’s government are not willing to pursue in real peace negotiations with the PLO. Also, they are satisfied with the internal Palestinian divide between the PLO and Hamas that also reflects a divide between the West- Bank and the Gaza-Strip. Keeping the status quo suits the current right-wing government.

    They prefer to manage the conflict with as less as possible casualties and as much as possible gains, but they don’t want to compromise and reach a possible solution to the conflict.

    Sputnik: How can early elections influence Prime Minister Netanyahu’s position? Can he remain in power?

    Rami Zeedan: Prediction of Israel’s election is a tough call. Even pre-election polls and exit-polls in Israel has not proven accurate in the past. So I don’t have an answer to your question.

    All options are possible. There’re many new political figures and new political parties who are considering to run for office the next elections. This complicates the prediction even more. In any case, I think that Netanyahu will be closer to lose power when and if he will be indicted on corruption charges.

    Sputnik: In your view, who can replace Benjamin Netanyahu’s as Prime Minister?

    Rami Zeedan: There are many Israeli politicians who are qualified to replace him, from the right, the center, and the left. The only question is which one of them will be able to form a coalition after Election Day.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Rami Zeedan and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Israel Closes Gas Pipeline Deal with Greece, Cyprus, Italy – Report
    Rouhani Calls Israel a ‘Cancerous Tumor,’ Tel Aviv Disagrees With Assessment
    Iran's President Wants United Muslim Front Against Israel, US
    Israel: Will The Palestinians Topple the Premier?
    UN Chief Urges Israel, Palestine to Restore Two-State Solution Promise
    Tags:
    coalition, elections, Knesset, Rami Zeedan, Benjamin Netanyahu, Avigdor Lieberman, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse