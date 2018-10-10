Register
20:45 GMT +310 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Google carpet is seen at the entrance of the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, France. (File)

    ‘An Investigation Into Google Has Started Already’ – Cybersecurity Specialist

    © REUTERS / Jacques Brinon/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Google has said that it plans to shut down its social network Google Plus after discovering a massive security vulnerability. According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal, the network’s users have had personal data exposed since 2015. The app reportedly got access to full names, email addresses, birth dates, gender and other info.

    Sputnik discussed this with Gary S. Miliefsky, a globally recognized cybersecurity expert, inventor, and founder of numerous cybersecurity companies.

    Sputnik: What surprises you most in this latest Google scandal? Is it the fact of what happened, or is it the cover-up?

    Gary S. Miliefsky: Neither surprises me; Google used to have a slogan "Don't be evil" and they changed that slogan in 2018 after restructuring and it just doesn't surprise me — there really is bad behavior.

    Sputnik:  Are they hiding other things?

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks to troops in a hangar at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Mandel Ngan
    Russia's 'Meddling' in US Election 'Pales in Comparison' to China's – Pence
    Gary S. Miliefsky: Probably. Google is going back to China, they want to build a censored search engine. The things that they're up to is in my mind just the opposite of their original slogan "Don't be evil": they spy on you, they eavesdrop on you, they collect data on you, but they claim that they're doing it in proper regulatory compliance.

    In this case with the 500,000 records from the Google Plus accounts, Google stated that it didn't violate any federal law, each state has a different law and each state require disclosure of a breach with more information. I expect attorney-generals to circle the wagons and start a lawsuit against Google for this very soon.

    Sputnik: How often do breaches like this get reported?

    Gary S. Miliefsky: When there is a breach, you're supposed to disclose it, at least, at a state level; for example, in California, within 30 days of a breach you have to disclose it.

    Now we can't blame just Google, look at the Yahoo breach, it took them years to disclose one of the largest breaches in history, so you're supposed to disclose within 30 days, but sometimes they have excuses — maybe they are under lockdown, maybe the FBI is involved, maybe they're still collecting data, but the best practice is, to be honest, open and transparent as quickly as possible.

    READ MORE: Russia Blames Google of Meddling in Russian Elections, IT Giant Not Responding

    Sputnik: How much damage can you do in 30 days; why is it such a long period of time? I believe that the new European regulations say 72 hours?

    Gary S. Miliefsky: Yeah, and the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) will probably be all over on them on this. You remember recently, Facebook had a similar problem with a different bug, but it's a vulnerability that allowed exploitation of at least 50 million Facebook accounts, I think, accounts just a month or two ago and as a result, they're going to be fined $1.2 — 1.3 billion by the EU.

    Sputnik: I'm also wondering, if I were evil and I were Google, I'd probably want to do everything I could to make sure that this information would not come out. Why ruin your reputation? Do you think that they actually stifle or suppress news about these kinds of things by manipulating search results or doing other covert things?

    The Google logo is shown reflected on an adjacent office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Google Says Private Data of Up to 500,000 Users Exposed Due to Security Bug
    Gary S. Miliefsky: Google discovered the glitch in their software in March of this year; the year is almost over, it took a long time to disclose it. That kind of bothers me, they should've put the word out there and said: "Hey, we found a problem and we're fixing it." The second thing is they're actually shutting down Google Plus completely and the US government, I believe the Senate, has actually demanded that they turn over material in full disclosure; there's an investigation that's started already.

    READ MORE: Google Is Walking on the Razor's Edge — Cyber Security Expert

    Sputnik: According to the law, 30 days in the US, the new European regulations say 72 hours; how soon do you have to not just disclose publicly, but do you actually have to contact the people who are affected? Because in this case, they're saying half a million users were perhaps affected. Are you supposed to reach out to those specific users to tell them that there's a possibility that their data was leaked?

    Gary S. Miliefsky: Yes, absolutely — in fact, every person. I think personal sovereignty is such an important thing, […] they'll tell you it's just for marketing, "we're just doing consumer demographics, that's why we turn on your microphone, that's why we geo-locate you so many times that the batteries die on your devices, it's just to help us do things better" […] they're making a lot of money off of us becoming the product, and as a result they don't want to disclose as fast as possible, they don't want to tell everyone that you've become a product and your data is linked somewhere, and by the way, "we've done eavesdropping on you so the amount of data we have on you is a lot more than you thought."

    READ MORE: Google, Facebook, and the Manipulation of Society

    Sputnik: Tell me about the eavesdropping, you're getting me very worried actually. What are they actually listening to?

    Facebook hand
    CC0
    Researcher Explains If Lack of Security Could Spread to Facebook Owned Portals
    Gary S. Miliefsky: Google and Facebook and a few others have brilliantly developed tools to collect data on you all the time. Google acquired Keyhole, which was the first visual mapping of the world, then Google started those driverless cars mapping the whole globe, getting every street they could imagine tying in your geolocation on your phone to maybe the local restaurant you might be about to be near and maybe it's the right time of day, maybe you're hungry and for some strange reason and add pops up, over 50% off at Groupon, and Groupon paid Google for that, to know that you're going to be near the restaurant; Groupon doesn't know where you are, but Google does.

    Sputnik: You always hear these stories, even experiments, where people don't have a cat saying: "I think we should get some food for the cat" and then they get an ad for cat food — is it really that bad?

    Gary S. Miliefsky: How many Android phones are in the world and how many Google apps are on the Apple iPhone? So I believe there're over a billion Androids and Google owns on the Android; the function calls to a microphone, keyboard, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and webcam, GPS; they own it all, they own your data. We have to accept that we've given up our privacy for convenience and these companies really don't care about us.

    Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Gary S. Miliefsky and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    Google Maps Updates Images With Alleged MH370 Crash Site, Plane Still There
    Google+ to Shut Down After Cover-up of Three-Year Data Leak
    Google Says Private Data of Up to 500,000 Users Exposed Due to Security Bug
    Google, Facebook, and the Manipulation of Society
    Tags:
    data breach, cybersecurity, Google Plus, Google, Facebook, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse