Foreign Hackers Targeted US Senators' Gmail Accounts - Google

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A spokesperson for US technological giant Google has confirmed that the personal Gmail accounts of an unknown number of US senators and Senate employees were targeted by foreign government-sponsored hackers, CNN reported.

The spokesperson confirmed to the US broadcaster that Google was the source to which US Sen. Ron Wyden was referring in a letter to Senate leadership stating that several email accounts of senators and Senate employees "were targeted by foreign government hackers," but refused to name the targeted lawmakers.

However, according to a Senate aide, both Republicans and Democrats were hacked, the broadcaster said.

Wyden, in particular, expressed concern that the Senate's security service lacked the authority to protect personal data from cyberattacks and proposed introducing legislation on the matter.

Beijing Not Surprised by US Blaming China for Hacking Clinton's Emails

On Wednesday, media reports quoted Wyden saying in a letter, citing "one major technology company," that foreign government hackers targeted the personal email accounts of a number of senators and Senate employees.

The issue of foreign hacking garnered a lot of media attention after it was revealed that then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton used an unsecured email server while serving as secretary of state in 2009-2013.

In addition, it generated considerable controversy during Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, were among the several Democratic groups and individuals targeted in a hacking campaign that US intelligence and political leaders have blamed on Russia.