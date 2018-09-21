Register
14:24 GMT +321 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, US, August 7, 2017.

    Foreign Hackers Targeted US Senators' Gmail Accounts - Google

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A spokesperson for US technological giant Google has confirmed that the personal Gmail accounts of an unknown number of US senators and Senate employees were targeted by foreign government-sponsored hackers, CNN reported.

    The spokesperson confirmed to the US broadcaster that Google was the source to which US Sen. Ron Wyden was referring in a letter to Senate leadership stating that several email accounts of senators and Senate employees "were targeted by foreign government hackers," but refused to name the targeted lawmakers.

    However, according to a Senate aide, both Republicans and Democrats were hacked, the broadcaster said.

    READ MORE: Aide to Clinton Email Whistleblower Dismisses Notion Prof. Mifsud Died

    Wyden, in particular, expressed concern that the Senate's security service lacked the authority to protect personal data from cyberattacks and proposed introducing legislation on the matter.

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Beijing Not Surprised by US Blaming China for Hacking Clinton's Emails
    On Wednesday, media reports quoted Wyden saying in a letter, citing "one major technology company," that foreign government hackers targeted the personal email accounts of a number of senators and Senate employees.

    The issue of foreign hacking garnered a lot of media attention after it was revealed that then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton used an unsecured email server while serving as secretary of state in 2009-2013.

    READ MORE: 'F**k Off Google': Berlin 'Occupy' Branch Protests Against Tech Giant's Campus

    In addition, it generated considerable controversy during Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, were among the several Democratic groups and individuals targeted in a hacking campaign that US intelligence and political leaders have blamed on Russia.

    Related:

    US Mainstream Media Ignore Google's Alleged Bias Toward Clinton in 2016 Election
    European Press Agencies Slam Google and Facebook for 'Plundering' News
    UK Foreign Secretary Slams Google Over Failure to Remove Child Abuse Content
    Tags:
    email, hacking, Google, Ron Wyden, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse