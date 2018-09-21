Foreign Hackers Targeted US Senators' Gmail Accounts - Google

The spokesperson confirmed to the US broadcaster that Google was the source to which US Sen. Ron Wyden was referring in a letter to Senate leadership stating that several email accounts of senators and Senate employees "were targeted by foreign government hackers," but refused to name the targeted lawmakers.
However, according to a Senate aide, both Republicans and Democrats were hacked, the broadcaster said.
Wyden, in particular, expressed concern that the Senate's security service lacked the authority to protect personal data from cyberattacks and proposed introducing legislation on the matter.
The issue of foreign hacking garnered a lot of media attention after it was revealed that then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton used an unsecured email server while serving as secretary of state in 2009-2013.
In addition, it generated considerable controversy during Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, were among the several Democratic groups and individuals targeted in a hacking campaign that US intelligence and political leaders have blamed on Russia.
