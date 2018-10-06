Google, Facebook, and the Manipulation of Society

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon talk with M.A. Taylor, Director of the documentary 'The Creepy Line,' about the power of Google and Facebook to alter society and the decisions people make. What are the main takeaways from the film, and is there any limit to the power of Silicon Valley and big tech firms?

Guests:

Dr. Michael Nevradakis — Host of Dialogos Radio and Contributor to Mint Press News | North Macedonia Referendum: No Shortage of Foreign Meddling but a Major Shortage of Voters

M. A. Taylor — Documentary Filmmaker and Director of 'The Creepy Line' | NEW Documentary: 'The Creepy Line' — How Google and Facebook Manipulate Society…

Holly Hood — Urban Libertarian | Will the Senate Confirm Brett Kavanaugh?

Elizabeth Vos — Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Disobedient Media | The Latest on Julian Assange & The Ocasio-Cortez Factor…

Danny Sjursen — U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | What Are the Results of American Policies in the Middle East?

This past Sunday, Macedonia held a referendum regarding its name change which passed with over 90% support despite having a participation rate under 40%. Dr. Michael Nevradakis, host of Dialogos Radio and a contributor to Mint Press News, joins the show to detail where this situation is headed in the coming weeks, and how the possibility of NATO and EU membership is impacting these developments.

This weekend, there will be another #Unity4J event in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Elizabeth Vos, Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Disobedient Media, joins the program to discuss the latest on Assange's situation as well as to give her thoughts on Democratic-Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and some of the recent statements she has made about Andrew Cuomo and others.

For the final segment of the week, US Army Major Danny Sjursen returns to Fault Lines to discuss both the short and long-term effects of US military involvement in the Middle East. What factors continue to drive American foreign policy in the Middle East, and how have these actions impacted the way the US is viewed within the international community?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com