Register
01:53 GMT +310 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Logo of Google on the front door of the new Google European tech center in Zurich, Switzerland

    Google Is Walking on the Razor's Edge – Cyber Security Expert

    © AP Photo / Keystone, Walter Bier, file
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    Google has said that in the next 10 months it plans to shut down its social network Google Plus after discovering massive security vulnerability. The network’s users have had their personal data exposed since 2015. The app reportedly got access to full names, email addresses, birth dates, gender, profile photos, occupation and other information.

    The amount of users affected by this breach is estimated at nearly half a million. Sputnik has discussed the issue with Fow Chee Kang, associate director and cyber security managing consultant at LGMS.

    Sputnik: What do you think about the fact that Google knew about these holes and this access to personal data and didn’t say anything to the public?

    Fow Chee Kang: The things that come into my mind are revenue and reputational damage to the company;

    Because when there’s anything related to user privacy or information leakage, they will be placed under the global highlight which would make them look very bad in the market. This has been proven in previous cases.

    Google
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Esther Vargas / Google
    Google+ to Shut Down After Cover-up of Three-Year Data Leak
    Sputnik: Doesn’t it make them look bad when they don’t say anything? And then they say "by the way, for the past three years somebody has had access to your data and we didn’t tell you because we didn’t want to ruin our reputation."

    Fow Chee Kang: I will agree on that. But it seems like they’re walking on knife where they just want to buy on luck in this case, until they were exposed and in this case right now it’s been all over the news.

    Sputnik: This is Google which everybody thinks of as the apex of search engines and tech companies, and here they are with this hole in data and it was allowing all of this information to be leaked. There are possibly half a million people that were affected by this; are there any legal ramifications for not reporting such things? We really don’t have much information on that; this tech stuff and private information is a new territory, and there doesn’t seem to be much legal support to understand who is responsible for this and if anybody should have to pay a fine or take responsibility for it? What does the law say regarding this? Can Google get sued?

    Fow Chee Kang: This happened back in 2015, but if you talk about the regulatory requirements in the US, I’m afraid I might not be able to comment on that.

    In terms of the release from the GDPR it has some requirements that say that if you are having these kinds of security vulnerabilities or bugs you must disclose it within 72 hours. This breach failed to comply to it. This was only compliance requirement so in this case I’m still not sure if this applies to them. But this is one of the things they may want to look into.

    Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. 2013
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    UK Court Dismisses Case Against Google Over Harvesting of iPhone User Data
    Sputnik: So, are we actually seeing some move toward regulating these kinds of things in the future in any case?

    Fow Chee Kang: That was new. So that’s why if that happened back in 2015 you can see the gaps. So should they comply or not comply; either consider to comply or not to comply in this case. This is the gap they might need to think of.

    Sputnik: The thing is that when I hear that Google did this I start to wonder about some smaller companies who have much less resources; and if the minds that are employed by Google didn’t find this, how often would similar things happen throughout the tech industry that we never know about? Do you think that we should be concerned that a lot of companies or platforms that we frequent are having problems where we never even knew about it but our information was leaked and once that’s leaked that basically can’t be taken back?

    Fow Chee Kang: I would think that there are many companies out there that do have similar cases where their applications aren’t secure or they’re having some user data leaking but they aren’t reporting it.

    This is something that we need to find out whether these companies are doing any kind of testing or whether there is anything that they’re putting in reference to their security or not.

    The reason of why similar cases keep happening is due to the process of how the company converts the value of its assets. When the asset doesn’t bring much income to the company it gets less attention or less investment in terms of security. This trend is true. As you say there are many small companies out there, if this happens they just decide not to disclose or expose.

    Google
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Esther Vargas / Google
    Google Continues to Sell Ads to Fake Websites Despite Pledge to End Practice - Reports
    Sputnik: If we talk about Google, how much of an impact has this had on their revenue and their reputation? For example, I’m not going to get rid of the Chrome browser; I didn’t really use Google Plus but I’m imagining that maybe they’re taking it down anyway which seems strange is they fixed it. If they fixed it, why are they taking it down?

    Fow Chee Kang: If you take a look at Google Plus and compare it to Facebook or Twitter, and if you ask the public on the street what social media they’re using most probably they would say Facebook or Twitter but not Google Plus.

    I think the thing is that Google Plus isn’t making revenue for them and they decided that the public shouldn’t use it. Instead they are deciding to opt for businesses to use it only.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Fow Chee Kang and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Google+ to Shut Down After Cover-up of Three-Year Data Leak
    Google Says Private Data of Up to 500,000 Users Exposed Due to Security Bug
    UK Court Dismisses Case Against Google Over Harvesting of iPhone User Data
    Google, Facebook, and the Manipulation of Society
    Google CEO Secretly Met Pentagon Leaders Over AI Project - Reports
    Trump ‘Bullying’ Google on China Engine Less Effective Than New Privacy Software
    Tags:
    risks, privacy, data, flaws, security, Google, Fow Chee Kang, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse