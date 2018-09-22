Register
15:33 GMT +322 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Okryu-Gwan restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018

    Inter-Korean Peace Agreement is a Political Statement, Not a Legal One - Scholar

    © AP Photo / Pyongyang Press Corps Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un proclaimed an end to the state of war earlier this week during their third summit this year in Pyongyang. Sputnik discussed the statement with Howard Stoffer, associate professor of national security at the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences.

    Sputnik: The South Korean presidential spokesperson called the agreements achieved by North and South Korea nothing less than a proclamation of an end to the state of war. To what extent do you share this feeling?

    Howard Stoffer: I think that's an overstatement; it's a very symbolic act; the two Koreas are basically saying they want to defuse the border, they want to defuse the situation and don't feel that they are in a state of hostilities anymore, but in order to really end the war, in order to get a peace treaty, you have to get the United Nations Command involved, you have to get China, the United States, Australia, who were all combatants in that war; so it's a much more complicated process, but it was a very symbolic statement as the whole visit of President Moon, the president of the Republic of Korea, to the North Korean side was a symbolic visit and that's one of the symbolic things that they did, he even called it himself a political statement, so it's not a legal statement in any way.

    Loud & Clear
    Peace and Reunification? Kim and Moon Sign Major Agreement After Summit
    Sputnik: When you think about the rhetoric that was coming out of the North Korean leader's mouth in the last 18 months and his promises to bomb the island of Guam and bomb certain cities in America, it's unprecedented the speed at which this has happened; have you got any other comments to add to what you said earlier?

    Howard Stoffer: I think you're right, the kind of comments that were occurring just a year ago were frightening, quite frankly. We could see a war or even worse a nuclear exchange take place on the peninsula, and now we have a different kind of rhetoric and it's a peaceful rhetoric, which is the right direction to go in. But we have to remember that the North Koreans have been putting out this kind of stuff not only under Kim Jong-un, but under Kim Jong-il — his father and under Kim Il-sung — his grandfather.

    READ MORE: 'If US Stays Away From War Games, Stability in East Asia Will Spread' — Scholar

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold their hands after watching the mass games performance of The Glorious Country at May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Unification flag symbol at top centre.
    © AP Photo/ uncredited
    Analyst: DPRK-South Korea Relationship to Depend on Who Succeeds Moon Jae-in
    This is been going on for 65 years, so when I say it's symbolic, it's very important that the language and the gestures to each other now are peaceful and it's a very positive step forward, which reminds me very much, because I remember, I'm a little bit older, I remember when East and West Germany started reaching out to each other under Willy Brandt to the East German regime and there were hopeful signs that there could be a rapprochement; this is sort of the same thing, it could be a very long process, I don't know if it'll end in any kind of unification, but certainly there are major steps that are being taken by both sides to try and present a united front, particularly, the symbolism of being on Mount Paektu, which is where all Koreans believe they originated, this volcano, this site at 9,000 feet between China and North Korea where both leaders stood and took pictures there and basically proclaimed their unity.

    Sputnik: I was thinking about this the other day; when you think about this young North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the aggressive comments that he was making and all of a sudden this has completely unraveled and turned around; it's an amazing situation when you think about his strategy 12 months ago and then he's completely turned it around. Why has this young man suddenly turned almost 180 degrees in the way he's positioning this whole thing, because it's an amazing story really, when you think about it?

    Howard Stoffer: Yes, you're right, and I think we have to look back and remember that President Moon invited the North Koreans to come to the Olympics, the winter Olympics that were being held in the city that sounds like the North Korean capital, but it's Pyeongchang.

    And then they sent an entire team and they had a team that was not very good, but it was a combined team to play hockey in the games, they marched under a flag that they had used before in the Olympics, a sort of a Korean flag, and the sister of Kim Jong-un came to South Korea and was treated with tremendous respect and dignity, and honour, and so I think that side of Kim Jong-un was basically massaged, he saw an opportunity, because the South and the president of South Korea was trying so hard to really find a way to change the rhetoric and turn the tide, and so he responded.

    READ MORE: Moon, Kim Trek Mount Considered Place of Origin of Korean People (PHOTOS)

    And they responded in a small way and then eventually they agreed to have their two meetings. First one and then another historic meeting on the border at the DMZ, the demilitarized zone, between North and South and then, of course, that led to the meeting between United States President Trump and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday, April 27, 2018
    © AP Photo / Korea Summit Press Pool
    S Korea's Moon Hopes US Will Resume Talks With Pyongyang as Kim Ready for Trump Summit
    So I think that whole history there was like an opportunity that was exploited and that opportunity turned into something very special.

    You may read in your history books that's how the United States reached out to China back in the 1970s; it started with ping-pong diplomacy, when the American ping-pong team went to Beijing and it was the first time that an American team had ever entered Communist China at the time, and that lead to eventually Henry Kissinger arranging a meeting between Mao Zedong and Richard Nixon, the president.

    So I think these are the kind of steps that need to be taken. The same thing when Richard Nixon met with Leonid Brezhnev of the Soviet Union back in the 1970s; again, another step forward to try to find a common ground, that we have common ground and we can build on common ground and reduce tensions between countries, and I think that's what Kim Jong-un, who was a very canny and a very smart leader, decided that he wanted to take advantage of.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Conflicts Heat Up Around the World, but Hope in Korea
    Moscow Regrets US Attempt to Control UNSC Regarding N Korea Sanctions Issue
    US Must ‘Show Commitment' to Peace Talks with North Korea - Scholar
    Tags:
    peace agreement, Olympics, Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin Trying Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
    This Week in Pictures: September 15 - 21
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse