Register
04:56 GMT +322 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Air Force's F-16 fighter jet

    'If US Stays Away From War Games, Stability in East Asia Will Spread' – Scholar

    © AP Photo / Go Bum-jun/Newsis
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    North Korea is set to fully dismantle its rocket testing field in Tonchkhan-ri. This is according to a landmark joint agreement signed by the leaders of the two Koreas following a summit in Pyongyang. The document stipulates that North Korea will let international observers witness the dismantling of the launch site.

    Sputnik discussed the progress made at the summit with Dr. Leonid A. Petrov, visiting fellow at the College of Asia and the Pacific at the Australian National University.

    Sputnik: What hopes does this agreement between the two Koreas raise in terms of the stability on the peninsula?

    Dr. Leonid A. Petrov: I think the main agreement was to effectively finish the Korean War. The 70 years of conflict between North and South Korea left the two parts of the nation not only divided in social terms, but economically and militarily the confrontation had a very heavy toll on North Korean economic and humanitarian development, so I think that's the main result and a historic moment when North and South Koreas actually agreed to end the hostility.

    READ MORE: Trump Welcomes Home Remains of 2 US-Korea War Soldiers for Burial

    There's no official declaration yet because the Americans and the Chinese are probably going to be involved, but also the agreement was multidimensional in the way that South Korea has agreed to continue developing joint areas of economic cooperation like Kaesong industrial park, something what South Korean big companies — Chaebol — used to develop during the previous 10 years of the so-called Sunshine Policy.

    And North Korea, again, demonstrated its determination to end its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile programs and they even invited international inspectors who witnessed the demolition of the Tonchkhan-ri launching pad in the northeastern part of North Korea. Kim Jong-un also admitted that he was willing to visit Seoul, the capital of South Korea, which has never happened for the North Korean leaders before.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts then on the longevity of the apparent warmth between the two peninsulas here, it's highly surprising, isn't it?

    Dr. Leonid A. Petrov: Given that last year Kim Jong-un promised to turn South Korea into a sea of fire and targeted the American bases in Guam and Hawaii, indeed, it's a change, but how long it may continue — it depends on the longevity of the leaders, Kim Jong-un is in power for life; as long as Kim Jong-un is alive, he's going to rule the country, I think he's going to honour his promises. What about his South Korean counterpart? Well, it's much more complicated because the electoral cycle in South Korea is five years, and President Moon Jae-in has already been in the presidential palace for one and a half years, so three and a half years to go.

    READ MORE: No Fuel for Iran's 'War Machine' as Trump Scraps Nuke Deal — Israeli Envoy to US

    What will happen after that? Well again, it depends on what happens in Washington, DC, because if Donald Trump's presidential tenure is going to continue for the second term the whole process of inter-Korean reconciliation and also the peaceful initiatives in the region may continue. If American troops are staying way from expensive and provocative war games, it looks like there's no need for them anymore, peace and stability in northeast Asia is going to spread across and maybe Russia and Japan will sign a peace treaty, maybe the Republic of China and Taiwan are also going to iron out their disagreements.

    Sputnik: How much is Washington on board with South Korea when it comes to the normalization of the ties between the north and the south? And what complications could any stalling of the dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang have on the ties between South Korea and the United States, that's an interesting angle to it as well, isn't it?

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday, April 27, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ uncredited
    North Korea Willing to Sign End of War Treaty With South Without US Troop Withdrawal - Report
    Dr. Leonid A. Petrov: Yes, it is, it's a very complicated topic because the inter-Korean projects, which were proposed at this summit, could potentially violate not only United Nations Security Council sanctions, but also US sanctions, direct sanctions under which North Korea is banned from trade with the US and its allies since 1950 when the Korean War started. North Korea is under numerous international and bilateral sanctions, not only with the US, but also with Australia, for example, and the United Kingdom and European countries refused to trade with North Korea, particularly after the detonation of nuclear devices, the launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles, from which North Korea is now abstaining — for more than a year.

    It looks like Kim Jong-un is honoring his promise and the United States are going to reciprocate. If that happens, North Korea will continue demolishing its nuclear facility in Yongbyon, but if the United States refuses and they decide to resume the joint military exercises with South Koreans, again, the situation may deteriorate and this may lead to another escalation of tensions in Korea.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    North Korea Could Formally End War With South Without US Troop Pull Out - Report
    No Fuel for Iran's 'War Machine' as Trump Scraps Nuke Deal - Israeli Envoy to US
    Pakistan Slams US Aid Cuts: 'It Was Our Money' for Losses in War on Terror
    Tags:
    war games, Korean War, United States, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin Trying Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
    This Week in Pictures: September 15 - 21
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse