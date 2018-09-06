Register
6 September 2018
    Nord Stream 2

    Déjà Vu: US Efforts to Stop Russian-European Gas Projects Go Back to 70s - Prof

    Nearly all of Sweden's parties, including members of the ruling coalition, have voiced their opposition to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, citing a number of concerns including the supposed danger of becoming dependent on Russian energy. However, as Sputnik learned, such arguments are nothing new.

    Just ahead of Sunday's Swedish parliamentary elections, Sveriges Radio spoke to politicians from across the political spectrum, all of them taking a firm stand against the energy pipeline that's being built by through Sweden's exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea by Gazprom and a consortium of Western European energy concerns.

    "Nord Stream 2 is a bad proposal, both in terms of energy policy, and in terms of environmental and security policy," Karin Enstrom, opposition Moderate Party spokesperson on EU issues, told the public broadcaster.

    Nord Stream 2 Construction Kicks Off in German Waters Despite Sanctions Threat
    Lars Adaktusson, an MEP from the Christian Democratic Party, was similarly adamant, claiming Russia "does not respect international law" and arguing that Europe must find "other ways" to ensure its energy security.

    Jonas Eriksson, a member of the ruling coalition Green Party's council for EU affairs, complained that Stockholm, which approved the construction of Nord Stream 2 earlier this summer, has had little luck using international legislation to stop the project. Eriksson requested that the European Commission take it upon itself to amend legislation to allow the project to be stopped.

    Sweden, one of the final holdouts against Nord Stream 2 along with Denmark, formally approved the Nord Stream 2's construction on June 7.

    Politicized Opposition Nothing New

    Alexander Gulkov, an energy geopolitics expert and professor at Russia's Far Eastern Federal University, says Swedish politicians' concerns are anything but new, and that they echo US-supported political efforts against Russian energy in Europe going back to the days of the Cold War.

    "The US is doing everything it can to prevent this project from being realized; the same was the case in the 1970s, when the first gas pipeline from the USSR to Western Europe was being built. There's nothing new here. Then too Moscow faced opposition from the US," the professor told Sputnik.

    Germany Opposes Discussions Hindering Nord Stream 2 – Foreign Minister
    "But we live in an open world, and today everything is determined by business. Therefore, I think Nord Stream 2 will become a reality," Gulkov added.

    As for Swedish politicians' environmental concerns, Gulkov said this was a nonstarter. "Everyone understands that the environmental damage from this project is extremely small, practically nonexistent. This is a made-up problem. The main obstacle here is really politics. Maybe this will result in some delays, but I'm fully convinced that the project's schedule will not be disrupted."

    Before Nord Stream 2's construction could start, the project was subjected to environmental impact assessments by each of the countries whose waters or exclusive economic zones it passes through, including Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. These assessments are required for construction and operation permits to be approved. Nord Stream 2 AG submitted environment-related paperwork to Denmark's Energy Agency last month, with other countries already granting their approval.

    Project Reaches 'New Stage'

    Work on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline in Finnish Waters to Begin Within Days - Company
    Last week, preparatory work on the Nord Stream 2 project kicked off in Germany, in spite of the threat of US sanctions against companies who do business with Russia. Earlier, preparations for construction also started in the Russian section of the pipeline. On Tuesday, Nord Stream 2 AG's press secretary told Sputnik that construction through Finland's territorial waters would begin within days. 

    Alexei Zudin, international affairs analyst Alexei Zudin said that the start of work through Finnish waters would put the project in a new stage. 

    "Finland was a part of the project from the very start, and there were no serious objections or problems by Helsinki regarding its participation. However, given the very serious political struggle which has unfolded around the project, the start of work in Finland is a confirmation that the project is alive and being realized. Effectively, Nord Stream 2 is passing from the design stage to reality. In that sense, the news is both significant and symbolic," he stressed.

    Nord Stream 3? Economic Analyst Explains Why Gazprom's Proposal is No Bluff
    Nord Stream 2 envisions the construction of a 1,200 km pipeline from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea. A joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and France's Engie, Austria's OMV, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, the project aims to deliver up to 55 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe per year, doubling the 55 billion cubic meter per year capacity of Nord Stream 1.

    Once completed, the $11 billion pipeline venture will help ensure European energy security amid rising demand and falling European gas output, and serve as insurance against any effort by transit states to cut off supplies. Russian gas is also estimated to be considerably cheaper than its alternatives, including the LNG supplies that Washington has been attempting to push on the Europeans.

    The views expressed by Dr. Alexander Gulkov and Mr. Alexei Zudin are those of the analysts, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

