Register
17:54 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gas

    Why US LNG Can't Hold a Candle to Russian Gas Supplies in Europe

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    1120

    Following President Trump's announcement that Europe was ready to build up to 11 LNG ports to "compete" with Russian gas, Gazprom announced that it expects to set a new record in gas exports to countries outside the former USSR in 2018. Sputnik explores why LNG just can't compete with Russian gas in Europe, either in price or volume.

    Fresh Gazprom figures show that total gas exports to non-Commonwealth of Independent States countries hit 19.5 billion cubic meters in July, a new company record. The figures bring total sales over the first seven months of 2018 to 117.1 billion cubic meters, or 5.8% more than last year's showing.

    Sales to Europe grew significantly, with exports to Poland rising by 6.6%, exports to France and Denmark up 11.8% and 11.9%, respectively, exports to Germany up 12.3%, and exports to Croatia, Austria and the Netherlands up by a whopping 40.1%, 48.3% and 53.8%, respectively.

    Gazprom expects to match and even surpass 2017's gas export record of 192.2 billion cubic meters to non-CIS countries. In June, Gazprom Board of Directors Deputy Chairman Alexander Medvedev predicted exports to reach at least 200 billion cubic meters in 2018.

    Political Bluster Meets Economic Reality

    LNG tanker. File photo
    © AP Photo / Koji Sasahara, File
    Trump Claims EU Will Spend Its Money to Build Ports for LNG Imports from US
    On Monday, during Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's visit to the White House, US President Donald Trump said he hoped that Rome would do its part in the creation of "a competing pipeline" (competing with Gazprom, naturally). "We are already talking to the European Union about building anywhere from 9 to 11 ports, which they will pay for, so that we can ship our LNG over to various parts of Europe," Trump boasted.

    The president's remarks follows European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's visit to Washington last week, where the EU chief pledged to buy, in Trump's words, "vast amounts of LNG!" Business experts immediately pointed out that Juncker's pledge was "not his promise to make," with EU officials confirming that a declaration of intent to buy more US gas was not actually a commitment to do so.

    In fact, against the background of claims about the coming diversification of the European energy market, Europe's consumption of gas produced by the main alternatives to pipeline gas – US and Middle Eastern LNG supplies, are actually on the decline. In the first six months of 2018, European net LNG imports dropped 5%, with strong net declines in imports reported in Spain, the UK and France, according to a recent report by French gas association Cedigaz.

    The LNG tanker Clean Ocean is pictured during the first U.S. delivery of liquefied natural gas to LNG terminal in Swinoujscie, Poland June 8, 2017
    © REUTERS / Agencja Gazata/Cezary Aszkielowicz
    The LNG tanker "Clean Ocean" is pictured during the first U.S. delivery of liquefied natural gas to LNG terminal in Swinoujscie, Poland June 8, 2017

    Europe already has some 28 large-scale LNG import terminals, 24 of them on EU territory, with a total regasification capacity of an impressive 227 billion cubic meters per year.  However, this capacity remains severely underused, with regasification reaching a maximum of just 27% of total capacity in 2017. Furthermore, actual US LNG exports to European countries amounted to just 2.26 billion cubic meters in 2017, according to US Energy Information Administration figures. 

    Wrong Market

    Over the same period, other markets, specifically Asia, have grown their purchases of LNG, with China alone importing some 23.81 million tons of LNG in the first six months of 2018, a 50.3% increase compared with the same period in 2017. With most US LNG supplies already contracted to Asia, analysts say that there are no supplies left for the US to ship to Europe even if Washington mandated that companies do so.

    Futuristic Beauty of Shanghai
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    How Asia is Forming the World's Largest Economic Bloc in Response to Trump's Trade War
    With LNG always more expensive than pipeline gas due to the transportation, storage, liquefication and regasification costs (which are estimated to more than double its price), Europe can be expected to continue to look favorably on Russian supplies, particularly as energy demand continues to rise.

    Europe's rising demand for gas is associated with Germany's preparations to shutter the last of its nuclear power plants by 2022, as well as declining output in the Netherlands, Norway and Scotland. In this situation, Russian energy analysts have insisted that new Russian-European projects, up to and including a 'Nord Stream 3,' are an effective "mathematical inevitability" over the short, medium and long term.

    File combination picture of German nuclear power plants.
    © REUTERS /
    File combination picture of German nuclear power plants.

    Politics Trumps Economics?

    The US is in LNG for the long-haul, with total export capacity expected to reach some about 99 cubic billion cubic meters per year by 2020 as the US fracking boom continues. However, given the Russian pipeline price advantage, along with confident Gazprom estimates that there is a "100% probability" that US LNG exports to Europe will remain a loss-making enterprise, the only option open for Washington is to turn to political arguments.

    According to energy market analyst Alexander Lesnykh, the US "can break into the European market only with the help of political instruments, since pipeline gas from Russia is much more competitive in all respects." Furthermore, notwithstanding President Trump's claims about European commitments to buy US LNG, "as practice shows, EU officials have already come up with a fairly effective tactic to engage Washington: they make promises that Trump wants to hear, but in practice continue to do what's best for them."

    U.S. President Donald Trump, right, talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, prior to a working session at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017
    © REUTERS / Michael Kappeler, Pool
    U.S. President Donald Trump, right, talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, prior to a working session at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017

    Europe's promise to build new terminals for American LNG at the same time that construction of Nord Stream 2, a 55 billion cubic meter per year capacity pipeline network stretching from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea, is already underway is a perfect example of this, according to Lesnykh.

    "In spite of US efforts to block this project, the pipeline will come online by the end of next year," the analyst noted. Finally, "if Denmark, the last country which has not signaled agreement to laying the pipeline through its territory) refuses to participate in the project, Nord Stream 2 will simply take a different route, with no effect on its total cost."

    In this May 8, 2017 photo steel pipes for the North Stream 2 pipeline are uploaded in Mukran harbour in Sassnitz, Germany
    © AP Photo / Stefan Sauer/dpa, File
    Nord Stream 2 May Have 'Different Route', Bypassing Denmark
    In other words, even as Washington continues to bluster about Europe's dependence on Russian gas and to push its LNG, Western European energy concerns, including France's Engie, Austria's OMV AG, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall are proceeding with a project which will increase Nord Stream's total capacity to 110 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

    Once completed, these pipelines will complement the 33 billion cubic meter capacity Yamal-Europe pipeline, the 32 billion cubic meter capacity Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline, and Turkstream, a 31.5 billion cubic meter pipeline to western Turkey with planned hubs to bring Russian gas to Southern Europe.

    Related:

    Gazprom Will Always Be Most Profitable in Europe - Analyst on US LNG Sales
    'Europe Just Isn't a Destination at the Moment for US LNG' - Commodity Analyst
    EU Agrees to Buy ‘Unwanted’ US LNG to Hold Off Tariffs on German Cars - Analysts
    Trump's LNG Project Comes at Expense of European Gas Firms, Consumers – Scholar
    Trump Claims EU Will Spend Its Money to Build Ports for LNG Imports from US
    No More Than 4 New LNG Facilities Will be Built in EU Anytime Soon - Researcher
    Trump's Wishful Thinking: Why EU is Unlikely to Become 'Massive Buyer of US LNG'
    Tags:
    analysis, competition, prices, gas pipeline, LNG exports, Gazprom, Donald Trump, Russia, United States, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse