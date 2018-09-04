Work on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline in Finnish Waters to Begin Within Days - Company

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Finland's waters will begin within several days, Jens Mueller, the press secretary for Nord Stream 2 AG, the project's operating company, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The vessel Solitaire will start pipelay activities in Finish waters within the next days. We will inform about details in due time," Mueller said.

READ MORE: Germany Opposes Discussions Hindering Nord Stream 2 — Foreign Minister

© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev Putin: Europe Needs Nord Stream 2 as Its Gas Demands Rising

In April, Nord Stream 2 AG and Swiss company Allseas Group S.A. signed a contract on laying the pipes offshore. Apart from Solitaire, two other vessels, Pioneering Spirit and Audacia, will be used in the project. Audacia is expected to be used in Germany's waters, while Pioneering Spirit will be used for work at deep-sea layers.

In August, the company said they were preparing for the construction of a Russian stretch of the pipeline. The preparations are also underway in Germany.

The two pipelines of the projects will connect Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea and territorial waters of Russia, Germany, Denmark, Finland and Sweden. The project has yet to secure Denmark's approval.