Register
22:04 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An adult holding a baby's hand

    GM Babies Would Be 'More Sophisticated Form of Eugenics' – Biologist

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    111

    The UK’s leading ethics body, the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, said that modifying the DNA of a human embryo could be permitted if it serves the child’s best interest. The report called on further research into the safety and development of the implication. Sputnik discussed this with Dr. David King, the director of Human Genetics Alert.

    Dr. David King: This is truly a disgraceful report that the Nuffield Council has produced. But basically the international community has, for the last 50 years, had a very clear role, which was in [law] in  many countries, which says that we absolutely mustn’t do this and the reason why those rules were there because of the experience in Europe in the first half of the twentieth century where there was a movement called eugenics, which was most famously taken up by the Nazis and basically it was about trying to eliminate from society those people who were judged to be genetically inferior and that’s what led to the Holocaust.

    So that’s why these rules have been there for a very long time and Nuffield Council simply said, “Oh that doesn’t matter, as long as it’s in the right interest of the welfare of the child.”

    READ MORE: 'This is How World Ends': Twitter Terrified as UK Ethics Body OKs GM Babies

    Well, I am sorry but that is just not good enough. We always [thought] these similar bases that it will help prevent the birth of sick children, but, in fact, we already have very good robust technologies to do that if that’s what we need to do. If there is something that you need to do in your family, we already have genetic selection techniques [but not with], so actually there’s no medical benefit to this whatsoever, and they actually admit that.

    What that technology can do that the existing technologies can’t do is to create what’s called enhancement designer babies which would be a much more technically sophisticated form of eugenics than what was practiced in the first half of the twentieth century.

    There’s an awful lot of academic work and things happening in the world today, it’s not a futurist scenario, whereby, eugenics could happen through the free market very easily.

    Parents have a natural wish for their children to have the best possible start in life and in the free market condition that turns into trying to give your children a competitive advantage over other people’s children and the problem with that is rich people would be able to do that while the poor people who can’t do that, those children will be at even greater disadvantage. No doubt it will be a free market eugenics that happened through market forces.

    READ MORE: Scientist Reveals Timeline of Clinical Application for Artificial Ovaries

    Sputnik: You said that there are gene editing procedures that are already available; can you elaborate on what method you are talking about and why you don’t think that this type of gene modification should be used even if it’s to get rid of serious diseases.

    Dr. David King: If we know the gene, we know what the mutation in the gene is and we already could have the IVF look at all the […] to see which one has the mutation, simply not implant into the woman the embryo that has the mutation.

    That allows us to avoid having children with genetic diseases. But what that technology can never do is what’s called an enhancement. To actually give people extra characteristics, new characteristics or supposedly better characteristic than the average because the selection techniques can only work with what’s already there.

    So, that’s what makes genetic engineering for designer babies dangerous and that’s where the market for it will be.

    READ MORE: Gene Editing Decreases Repetitive Behaviors in Mice — Study

    Sputnik: What can you say about early fetal testing for abnormalities and for specific conditions that sometimes lead to the termination of pregnancies?

    Dr. David King: This is all a very complex issue and I should say at the start that I am not religious. I am not a pro-lifer. My concern is not about abortion or destruction of embryos. The issue of to what degree we should allow parents to terminate pregnancy for when there is soon to be a genetic abnormality there, is a very difficult and complex ethical question; and I am certainly not opposed to it. However, I am actually a disabled person myself and I have had lots of conversations with disability rights activists in the UK, many of whom are very frightened that this is a continuation of eugenics, the way in which the world tries to stop people like them being born.

    I think you have to have a lot of sympathy with that and at the same time, yes we know that some of these genetic diseases are really devastatingly awful for the child and family. We really have to listen to the voices of the disabled people here.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. David King are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Scientists Say Gene Editing Can Create Sweeter, Longer-Lasting Flowers
    Scientific Breakthrough to Aid in the Fight Against Alzheimer's Gene
    Idiocracy in Action: Biologist Reveals Why the Human Gene Pool is Becoming Worse
    China Has Tested Gene Editing Procedures on at Least 80 People
    US Scientists Perform Gene Editing Therapy in First Clinical Trial on Patient
    Tags:
    genetic engineering, babies, disability, interview, disease
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse