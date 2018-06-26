Register
23:48 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Genes

    Gene Editing Decreases Repetitive Behaviors in Mice - Study

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Scientists at the University of Texas (UT) Health Science at San Antonio successfully edited a gene in the brains of mice to reduce repetitive behavior, which is associated with autism spectrum disorder.

    During the study, which was published in the June issue of Nature Biomedical Engineering, scientists used CRISPR gold nanoparticle carriers to inject a gene-editing enzyme called Cas9 into the striatum — the part of the brain that facilitates voluntary movement — of mice with fragile X syndrome, the most common single-gene cause of autism. Enzymes are proteins that act as catalysts to bring about biochemical reactions. 

    Alcohol
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Teetotalers Ditch Work as Often as Heavy Drinkers - Study

    CRISPR-Cas9, or "Clustered Regularly Interspaced Palindromic Repeats," is a technique that involves identifying the location of mutations in genes and then using Cas9 to cut and remove unwanted portions of DNA along a gene sequence. CRISPR-Gold delivers purified Cas9 protein and guides RNA directly into cells.

    "The enzyme we used, Cas9, is like a pair of scissors," said Dr. Hye Young Lee, assistant professor in the Department of Cellular and Integrative Physiology at UT Health San Antonio, who was also the lead author of the study.

    "We were able to cut the genetic blueprint, DNA, at a location that causes the exaggerated repetitive behaviors," he explained, EurekAlert reported Tuesday.

    The Cas9 enzyme was used to target Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGluR5), a major excitatory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system that increases communication between neurons in the brain. When researchers performed the technique on the mice, the rodents' repetitive digging behavior slowed down by 30 percent while their leaping behavior decreased by 70. Both of these behaviors are indicative of autistic behavior in mice.

    "There are no treatments or cures for autism yet, and many of the clinical trials of small-molecule treatments targeting proteins that cause autism have failed," Lee added, the Telegraph reported Monday.

    "This is the first case where we were able to edit a causal gene for autism in the brain and show rescue of the behavioral symptoms," he continued. 

    Tarkhankut Nature Park in Crimea
    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Go Green? Global Tourism Major Greenhouse Gas Source, Study Finds

    In addition, the use of a non-viral approach to deliver Cas9 into the brain is advantageous over other ways to deliver Cas9 into the body, such as through viruses, which has been demonstrated in previous studies.

    "Previous attempts by other groups used viral carriers to convey Cas9, which has potential problems because the virus can't be programmed to stop working," said Dr. Bumwhee Lee, postdoctoral fellow in Dr. Hye Young Lee's laboratory, EurekAlert reported Tuesday. "This can result in serious immune reactions and cell toxicity."

    "If you inject CRISPR DNA using a virus, you can't control how much Cas9 protein and guide RNA are expressed, so injecting it via a virus has a potential problem," Lee noted. "I think the CRISPR-Gold method is very cool because we can control the amount we wish to inject and that probably minimizes the side effects of using CRISPR, for example, off-target effects." 

    Dynamic Earth - Earth’s Magnetic Field
    CC BY 2.0 / NASA Goddard Space Flight Center / Dynamic Earth - Earth’s Magnetic Field
    Earth's Magnetic Poles Not About to Flip Any Time Soon – Study

    "The really compelling thing about this paper is that Hye Young was able to show that if you injected CRISPR-Gold into the brain, you could knock out disease-causing genes and actually see fairly significant behavioral changes," CRISPR-Gold inventor Niren Murthy, a UC Berkeley professor of bioengineering recently told Berkeley News. "This is the first time anyone had ever shown that with non-viral delivery."

    Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects communication abilities and social interaction. People with autism usually exhibit repetitive behaviors and obsessive interests and communicate in usual and idiosyncratic ways. Autistic people often have trouble navigating the world and many require some sort of care even as adults. The condition usually shows up in childhood and affects more than 200,000 people a year in the US.

    ASD is a recent diagnosis created in 2013 as an umbrella diagnosis for a number of disorders, including Asperger Syndrome, Childhood Degenerative Disorder, and Pervasive Developmental Disorder, Not Otherwise Specified (PDD-NOS), which psychiatrists realized were related disorder on a spectrum with autism and not separate conditions.

    Related:

    Study: Exercising Four to Five Times a Week Keeps Heart Healthy, Young
    Study Sheds New Light on Origin of Mysterious 'Alien Signals'
    French Study Sheds New Light on Exact Causes of Hitler's Death
    Go Green? Global Tourism Major Greenhouse Gas Source, Study Finds
    US Naval Bases May Sink as Rising Seas Swallow Pacific Islands - Study
    Tags:
    autism, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat (CRISPR), gene editing, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bosch Moskau Klassik Vintage Car Rally
    Vintage Cars From All Over the World Drive Through Moscow
    Run Harley, Run
    Run, Harley, Run
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse