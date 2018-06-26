Register
07:23 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cancer cell

    New Cancer Therapy Can 'Overcome Cancer's Natural Resistance Mechanisms' – Prof

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Destroyer of furries / Cancer cell
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Sputnik discussed the new experimental therapy, used by an American team of doctors as part of research of a new method to fight cancer with Justin Stebbing, professor of cancer medicine and oncology at Imperial College London.

    Judy Perkins was given three months to live, but thanks to a new revolutionary treatment she is still alive and cancer-free two years later. She was treated by an American team of doctors as part of research on a new method of individual treatment that used 90 billion of her own cancer-killing cells to target tumors that had spread all over her body.

    Sputnik: How significant of a trial was this?

    Justin Stebbing: Statistically advances in medicine, science and patient care occur in small steps; so in breast cancer, for example, it’s not just about better surgery or chemotherapy, it's about better surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy, anti-body therapy and in some cases immunotherapy, but in my career as we try to personalize medicine, which means treating the right person at the right time with the right drugs and the right tumor, as we try to make medicine individual we're finding that immunotherapy is really a massive step forward. Now this approach … is not especially new and certainly in the clinic I have dozens of patients that have been given three months to live that respond exceptionally well to unconventional treatment offered and all their tumors disappear, but I would never say that those individuals, those women with breast cancer, are cured, so we have to be very careful using the word cure, the only definition of the word cure that works for me is living till old age and dying of something else, having said that, this approach using T cells from the patient's own tumors, expanding certain tumor killing T cells, we're infusing them into the patient and seeing disappearance of tumors is a very promising approach, particularly in people that have exhausted conventional therapeutic options, but one patient is not enough to give us conclusions, we need to see results in hundreds of patients and results in clinical trials because often in early drug development, in early therapy development, we will see very, very impressive responses, but when we study these in larger numbers of people it’s less impressive, so what I’d like to know here is how long will her remission last for and what future treatment options are there, if the remission is lifelong then that is a cure, but I think that is very, very unlikely.

    READ MORE: Researchers Develop Ion Acceleration Method for Improved Cancer Treatment

    Sputnik: Of course this treatment does remain experimental and will involve a lot more work, but can you give us an idea of how this particular therapy actually works? I understand that the patient’s tumor is genetically analyzed and there seems to be very difficult process whereby they identify some changes that might make the cancer visible to the immune system, in this particular patient out of 62 genetic abnormalities in the patient only four of them were potential lines of attack, can you explain what this is all about?

    Justin Stebbing: So I think of a cancer cell like a map, one cell like a map and what we’re trying to work out in the map is which towns or cities are not working properly and then we make bombs and missiles to those towns and cities, the problem is we don’t know which towns and cities are controlling the particular cell and that’s why they only found four, what we call driving mutations as opposed to passenger mutations, but in this case a fresh sample, and a large part of the patients tumor is taken, and the tumor is sequenced so we can understand the bits that are most likely to respond to the immune system; now a lot of cancer is devoted to hiding itself from the immune system, but where it’s different is we take out the T cells and we magnify and expand the T cell that attack the tumor and that are able to overcome the way cancer cells hide from the immune system; and in doing so, in achieving this and then reinfusing them back into the patient we can actually overcome the cancer's natural resistance mechanisms. We have to give the patients chemotherapy anyway to ablate their own immune systems, not on a high dose, actually on a low dose, but it’s a very promising approach because you’re using, as opposed to chemotherapy that killed rapidly dividing cells and any rapidly dividing cells, you’re using the patient's own immune system, harnessing it to kill cancer, so your own immune system is performing a biopsy of the cancer every second of the day, your own immune system is personalized, it's the ultimate personalized medicine because it’s your own, so by using that we can actually make huge strides in treating patients with cancer and harnessing patients’ immune systems to kill cancer.

     

    Related:

    White House Aide Should Be Fired For Remarks on McCain’s Cancer – Advocacy Group
    'New Weapon': UK PM May Set to Announce Large Investment in AI to Fight Cancer
    Depletion of Ozone Layer Corresponds to Increasing Skin Cancer Rates – Professor
    Researchers Find New Way to Treat Advanced Form of Cancer
    Tags:
    cancer treatment, cancer, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse