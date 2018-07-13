Register
21:24 GMT +313 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

    Europeans Seeking Independence From US by Boosting Military Spending – Scholar

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    European countries have a choice whether or not to give in to Washington's pressure, Pascal Boniface, director of the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS), told Sputnik, commenting on Donald Trump's wrath at the recent NATO summit in Brussels.

    "Trump's statements did not go unnoticed, judging by the persistence with which he made them. NATO is closely connected to the United States," Pascal Boniface, director of the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS), told Sputnik France. "In any case, the increase in military spending upon the demand of the US and NATO is accompanied by pressure, as we could see yesterday morning, in relation to Germany, for example."

    At the recent NATO summit in Brussels, which took place on July 11-12, US President Donald Trump reiterated his discontent with Washington's European allies which have not met the 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) commitment.

    "Presidents have been trying unsuccessfully for years to get Germany and other rich NATO Nations to pay more toward their protection from Russia. They pay only a fraction of their cost. The US pays tens of Billions of Dollars too much to subsidize Europe, and loses Big on Trade!" the US president tweeted on July 12, singling out Germany and stressing the necessity to increase the defense expenditures from 2 percent to 4 percent of GDP.

    ​According to Boniface, Europeans "are free to choose whether to succumb to blackmail or not."

    "Now Europeans have two visions of the problem," the French scholar elaborated. "Some see Russia as a threat to their existence. These countries are, for example, Poland and the Baltic States that fear, above all, that the US will abandon them. Therefore, when Trump is making threats, this frightens them a lot."

    Other European states, like France or Germany, "believe that there is no need to succumb to this kind of blackmail, that decisions must be made at the state level and that if we confine ourselves to the implementation of Washington's decision, this will in some way affect our independence," he underscored.

    A lot of controversy is simmering around Trump's claim that NATO allies have agreed to increase defense spending beyond 2 percent.

    Polish soldiers attend welcoming ceremony for U.S.-led NATO troops at polygon near Orzysz, Poland, April 13, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
    NATO States Should Focus on Troops' Combat Readiness, Not GDP-Linked Costs – AfD
    ​"Yesterday I let them know that I was extremely unhappy with what was happening," the US president told reporters on July 12. "They have substantially upped their commitment and now we're very happy and have a very, very powerful, very, very strong NATO."

    However, French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed Trump's statement.

    "Everyone agreed to raise spending as they agreed in 2014, and everyone agreed to respect the commitments they made," Macron said, referring to the "Defense Investment Pledge" signed by NATO member states at a 2014 summit in Wales. The agreement stipulated that those allies that do not already meet the NATO-agreed commitment would gradually increase spending in coming years.

    Earlier, The Telegraph reported that Paris is to sign an $18.8 billion increase in defense spending on July 13 to meet the 2 percent of GDP mark: France is due boost its military spending gradually over the next seven years.

    "France agreed to increase its military spending by 2 percent not to please Trump, but to satisfy its own needs," Boniface said, adding that the country's armed forces are currently engaged in operations in Sahel and other regions. "French authorities believe that it is necessary to increase military spending… The increase in the military budget does not necessarily mean adherence to the will of the United States."

    France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) jokes with US President Donald Trump (C) next to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they arrive for the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / Tatyana ZENKOVICH / POOL
    Trump Jeopardizes NATO Countries’ Security - German Foreign Minister
    According to the analyst, France's decision to spend more on its military projects is a way to decrease the country's dependence on the US when it comes to foreign policy.

    The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's (SIPRI) May report revealed that 29 NATO member states spent almost $900 billion on defense in 2017, which is 52 percent of the world's total military expenditures. For comparison's sake, Russia's military spending decreased by 20 percent in 2017 — for the first time in over 20 years — equaling to $66.3 billion.

    The views of the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    NATO States Should Focus on Troops' Combat Readiness, Not GDP-Linked Costs – AfD
    Trump Jeopardizes NATO Countries’ Security - German Foreign Minister
    NATO Used Depleted Uranium Munitions in 2011 Libya Airstrikes - Report
    NATO Spending: '2% is Already Not Realistic & 4% is Out of Question' – German MP
    Tags:
    NATO budget, defense spending, NATO, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Germany, Europe, Poland, United States, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Agent Trumpsky
    Agent Trumpsky
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse