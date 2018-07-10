Register
13:07 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference, at Washington Convention Center, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Washington

    Analyst: US, Israel Formed 'Highly Professional Working Group' Against Iran

    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    618

    It appears that Washington and Tel Aviv are going to step up pressure on Iran. According to some reports, the US and Israel have formed a special team to support the protest movement inside the country. Speaking to Sputnik, analysts shared their views on the alleged US-Israeli plan.

    Citing unnamed Israeli officials, Axios announced on July 3 that the US and Israel had established a joint team to exert pressure on the Iranian government and encourage protests in the country. The Israeli government and the White House declined to provide comments on the issue to Axios.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Israeli political analyst Avigdor Eskin noted that initially "the only source for this information is Channel 10 of Israeli TV," but "then it was checked and picked up by Maariv and few other media resources."

    He stressed that "the coordination between Israel and the US is underway now and there is a highly professional working group."

    Explaining Israel's rationale, the political analyst claimed that "Iran is spending around one billion dollars per year on Hezbollah and Hamas — fiercely anti-Israeli militants."

    "The new policy will be directed towards increasing internal unrest in Iran," Eskin highlighted, adding that "Israel has not been involved in this up until now."

    In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, file photo, an oil pump stands as the Saudi Hawks Aerobatic Team of the Royal Saudi Air Force performs during the Bahrain International Airshow in Sakhir, Bahrain
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali, File
    Iranians Believe Trump-Saudi Deal on Oil ‘Part of Regime Change’ Plot – Prof.
    The political analyst noted that "the anti-Iranian sanctions are working better than the team of President Trump has thought." However, he suggested that Washington and Tel Aviv are seeking to exert additional pressure on Iran and "then negotiate with Tehran on all the important matters."

    "The joint team under the guidance of John Bolton and of Meir Ben-Shabat is rather a sign that regime change will be the goal," he presumed. "Both of them are unique professionals. According to my sources and my understanding, they will not deal so much with internal protests in Iran. No need."

    READ MORE: From 1953 Coup to Bolton's Vow: Why US Regime Change Op in Iran Won't Work

    'US, Israel are Pursuing All Available Options'

    For his part, Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel presumed that Axios's suggestion "seems likely."

    "Since 1979, Iran's leaders have continuously made bellicose threats against Israel and against the United States. Given the manifestly close relationship between the Trump Administration and the Netanyahu Administration, one imagines America and Israel are pursuing all available options with regard to Iran, including the harshest of economic sanctions," the Wall Street analyst opined.

    He emphasized the difference between the Obama and Trump administration's approach to Tehran.

    "Donald Trump's first foreign trip sent clear signals that America is on a very different path than the one followed so unwisely by Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, Hillary Clinton, and John Kerry. The Trump Administration is thinking Americans want the best for the Iranian people," he said.

    According to Ortel, the issue of the Iranian presence in Syria and other topics related to the Middle Eastern state are likely to come into focus of the upcoming Helsinki meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump on July 16: "We must hope that relations with Iran will be a weighty topic for discussion in Helsinki, where both of our leaders may harness their special skills and perspectives to forge constructive new [courses of action]."

    'US, Israel Could be Engaged With Certain Opposition Groups in Iran'

    Ghassan Kadi, a political analyst of Syrian origin, did not rule out the US-Israeli-driven regime change scenario in Iran.

    "'Regime change' takes different shapes and forms, and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's videos are proof that Israel at least wishes and pushes for so-called 'regime change' in Iran," the political analyst presumed.

    A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005
    © REUTERS / Raheb Homavandi/File Photo
    US Iran Deal Pullout Was About 'Trump Wanting to Destroy Obama’s Legacy' - Prof
    He noted that he "would not be surprised if Israel and the US are actually directly engaged with certain Iranian opposition groups, but any such groups would fall under the umbrella of 'controlled opposition,' and not genuine reformers."

    "If a section of the Iranian community seeks a dilution of the powers of the clergy, political pluralism and liberalism, the change would have to come from within," he suggested.

    READ MORE: Why Trump Cracks Down on Iran, Turns a Blind Eye to Israel's Nukes

    Senior officials in the Trump administration have repeatedly made controversial statements regarding a potential "regime change" in Iran.

    Would-be national security adviser, John Bolton, pledged to change the regime in the Islamic Republic at the gathering of the dissident group Mujahedeen Khalq, known as MEK, on July 1, 2017.

    For their part, the incumbent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney to Donald Trump, have also openly discussed the regime change issue.

    It is not the first time the US government has meddled in Iranian domestic affairs: In 1953 the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had a hand in the ouster of Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh, according to the intelligence agency's declassified documents.

    However, some US observers cast doubt on the potential move's efficiency: According to Stephen M. Walt, professor of international relations at Harvard University, attempts to fan unrest and instigate a regime change in the Middle Eastern state may end up achieving nothing.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Iran Deal Pullout Was About 'Trump Wanting to Destroy Obama’s Legacy' - Prof
    US Sanctions on Iran: India Weighs in on 'National Interest'
    Defector Claims DPRK Sought $1Bln From Israel to Stop Iran, Syria Missile Deals
    Iran Bids to Pull out Millions from Germany in Sight of US Sanctions - Report
    Trump, US Navy Say ‘Zero’ Harassment of US Ships by Iran, Twitter Reacts
    Tags:
    social unrest, regime change, Hamas, John Bolton, Benjamin Netanyahu, Hillary Clinton, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Iran, Israel, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse