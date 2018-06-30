Register
03:41 GMT +330 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter after speaking at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Historical Museum in Des Moines, Iowa

    DNC’s ‘PR Stunt’ Russia Lawsuit Reveals Dishonest Campaign Fraud Defense

    © AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The Democratic National Committee is stuck between a rock and a hard place, according to an attorney who says the DNC made statements during its political suit against Russia that expose the party once again to charges of campaign fraud.

    In the wake of the 2016 presidential election, Democrats learned the primary contest between Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Secretary Hillary Clinton was not exactly on the level. Under Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the DNC went out of its way to undermine Sanders while exalting Clinton, a scandal that forced the Florida Democrat to resign from her leadership position.

    According to DNC email exchanges published by WikiLeaks that show the party's inner machinations in 2015 and early 2016, Wasserman Schultz said at one point of Sanders that "he isn't going to be president."

    Chelsea Clinton, left, and her mother, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
    © AP Photo / Jason DeCrow
    'Bullsh*t': Ex-Clinton Aide Furious After Getting Thrown ‘Under the Bus’

    MSNBC show host Mika Brzezinski called for Wasserman Schultz to resign for unfairly rigging the Democratic debate process against Sanders in May 2016. "It has been unfair and they haven't taken him seriously, and it starts quite frankly with [Wasserman Schultz]," Brzezinski said at the time. By the end of July, Wasserman Schultz had stepped down.

    Donna Brazile, who as DNC vice chair used her role at CNN to help secretly funnel debate topics to the Clinton team (a move she later called "a mistake") ascended into the role of DNC interim chair to replace the disgraced Wasserman Schultz.

    In the aftermath of Clinton's historic defeat by political novice Donald Trump in the 2016 general presidential election, Brazile exposed Clinton's personal control over the DNC — an organization that claims to be neutral between candidates vying for the party's presidential nomination.

    ​f the DNC was receiving contributions from donors under the auspices of supporting the party but was in fact directing the money to Clinton to do with what she wished, as Brazile claimed, explaining, "Hillary would control the party's finances, strategy and all the money raised," then donors could sue the DNC for fraud.

    More than 170 individuals did just that in September 2016, when it was already obvious that the DNC had worked systematically, and at the highest levels, to crush populist Sanders' would-be upset. Sanders supporters involved in the lawsuit said they had donated to the DNC under the assumption that the organization was conducting the primary elections in a fair and impartial manner.

    Initially, DNC attorneys argued that the donors could "air their general grievances with the DNC" and obtain redress "through the ballot box, the DNC's internal workings, or their right to free speech — not through the judiciary."

    Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during their presidential town hall debate with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    BuzzFeed Confesses: Democrats Failed to Find Any Russia-Trump Link

    By August 2017, a federal court had dismissed the DNC fraud lawsuit. The judge acknowledged "that the DNC and Wasserman Schultz held a palpable bias in favor of Clinton and sought to propel her ahead of her Democratic opponents." But despite the fact that this bias violated the DNC's charter and bylaws, which state "the Chairperson shall exercise impartiality and evenhandedness as between Presidential candidates and campaigns," the judge said the accusers failed to show how they had sustained injury.

    But the Democrats have made a slew of arguments in their lawsuit against Russia that contradict the DNC's previous arguments about why it wasn't responsible for people who thought they were contributing to an impartial organization, which is how the group describes itself in its bylaws.

    According to a letter filed on behalf of plaintiffs in the DNC fraud case June 20, Wasserman Schultz denied that class members contributed money to the DNC because of anything the DNC "said or did," which the court somehow bought as a valid argument.

    In a dramatic reversal, the DNC is now claiming that, because of alleged intrusion into DNC servers by Russian hackers, there was a "dramatic drop in donations" to the party.

    hacking
    Pixabay
    Anti-Logic: FBI Blind to DNC Servers Before Accusing Russia of Cyberattack

    The party has embarrassingly argued that yes, in fact, it is the case that DNC partiality impacted donations. When Sanders supporters sued the DNC, the party claimed that was impossible, but once WikiLeaks revealed that the DNC was rigging the primaries, now they want their lost money back — from Russia!

    "The dissemination of hacked information heightened donors' concerns," the DNC argues in its amended complaint against Russia, adding this "resulted in a dramatic drop in donations."

    The DNC has now unwittingly given Sanders donors an opportunity to re-open the DNC fraud case. It's impossible to argue that the information showing Wasserman Schultz and the DNC were biased had no impact on party contributions: the DNC cites its own record of fundraising as evidence that there was a "dramatic" change in donations. It, however, attributes its sudden dry spell to fears about Russian hackers, not widespread disappointment in its handling of a high-profile campaign.

    "That political corruption and hypocrisy in the US has escalated past the point of entertainment into the realm of the truly absurd is evidenced by current DNC Chairman Tom Perez's straight-faced claim that ‘Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy,'" Disobedient Media reported June 23.

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    © YouTube screenshot
    ‘Latino Anger’: Democratic Socialist Scores Upset in New York Primary Election

    Disobedient Media writer Elizabeth Vos, who was the first to break the story about the DNC's entertaining and contradictory shenanigans, spoke with Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik Friday to discuss the case.

    "Yes, I do agree," Vos said when asked if the DNC's lawsuit against Russia is backfiring. The lawsuit against Russia is a "PR stunt," she said, since the scurrilous statements about Russia in the lawsuit are "an opportunity for the press to toe that party line."

    "I think it's also, as you're referencing, an opportunity for the press toe that party line, but also to deflect from actual problems in the US that they're having," Vos told Sputnik, referring to the DNC's confessed lacked of ability to keep pace with Republican fundraising totals in 2018.

    Related:

    Watch Out, Mark! Twitter Ablaze Over Hillary Clinton's Desire to Be Facebook CEO
    No Trump-Russia Collusion: How Soros, Clinton Effort to Dethrone Donald Failed
    'If You Can't Beat 'Em': WATCH Hillary Clinton Putting on Russian Ushanka Hat
    Trump Says DNC Lawsuit Will Expose Information Related to Clinton Email Scandal
    ‘Arrogance’: Bill Clinton Trashes Third Parties With Jill Stein ‘Russian’ Smear
    Tags:
    DNCFraudLawsuit, DNC emails, DNC, Donna Brazile, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 23-29
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse