Register
11:46 GMT +327 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo provided Wednesday, March 28, 2018, by China's Xinhua News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing, China.

    Indispensable Partner: Why US Can't Solve N Korean Problem Without China

    © AP Photo / Ju Peng
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    220

    Washington cannot proceed with the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula without China's help, analysts have told Sputnik, commenting on US Secretary of Defense Mattis' official visit to Beijing that kicked off on June 26.

    Although the US and North Korea have achieved some symbolic progress in relations, it is necessary to further implement the agreements signed by Washington and Pyongyang on June 12 in Singapore, says Da Zhigang, director of the Institute of Northeast Asia under the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, emphasizing China's indispensible role in the region's affairs.

    "While discussing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, one can see that the Six-Party talks held from 2003 to 2008 did not yield any results," Da told Sputnik China. "Bilateral negotiations are underway between the two Koreas, the DPRK and the US, and between China and South Korea. The situation on the Korean Peninsula has become the focus of attention for the entire international community. The problem of denuclearization is multifaceted, and cannot be solved without China."

    A propaganda poster blaming U.S. and hostile countries' sanction is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 17, 2017. The poster reads: Our answer!
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Anti-US Propaganda Disappears From North Korea – Reports
    US Secretary of Defense Mattis has embarked on an official visit to Beijing. Mattis is the first US secretary of defense to visit China since 2014 and it is believed that the denuclearization program will be one of the key agenda items on the Pentagon chief's trip.

    The Chinese academic pointed out that Beijing had played an important role in translating the US-North Korean standoff into a diplomatic dialogue.

    "Earlier, China came up with the plan of 'double freezing,' 'mutual concessions' and 'working out peaceful mechanisms,'" Da said. "Now we see that the situation on the peninsula is developing along the trajectory set by the People's Republic of China [PRC]. For example, the United States announced the suspension of military exercises, and North Korea, in turn, halted nuclear testing, promised to release the Americans held in custody, and dismantled a nuclear test site. I believe that in the future, North Korea will act in a similar positive manner."

    For his part, Russian military analyst Vladimir Evseev, the deputy head of the Institute of CIS countries, has called attention to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's frequent visits to China. According to the analyst, the visits clearly indicate Beijing's immense influence on its neighbor.

    "It is obvious that the US will not be able to solve the problem of the Korean Peninsula without China," the military analyst stated. "That is why the four-sided format of the talks was chosen: The two Korean states were joined by China and the United States. I believe that the US Secretary of Defense [Mattis] will try to find out the position of the Chinese side regarding concrete steps aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in the context of North Korean security guarantees."

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    Analysts Cast Doubt on Pentagon Chief's Success in Beijing
    Evseev noted that Mattis had earlier confirmed that the US and South Korea would not hold joint military drills in August 2018. The military analyst believes that this will pave the way for the denuclearization process. However, he does not exclude certain bumps in the road.

    On the eve of Mattis' visit to Beijing, analysts expressed skepticism about the Pentagon chief's trip, citing increasingly deteriorating US-Chinese relations amid the ongoing Sino-American tariff spat and the Pentagon's decision to exclude China from the 2018 Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) annual naval drills in May 2018.

    On June 15, the Trump administration imposed additional tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods triggering tit-for-tat measures on the part of Beijing. However, that has not prevented the White House from threatening China with tougher trade restrictions.

    Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG). Archive photo
    © AFP 2018 / JUNG YEON-JE
    US, South Korea End 'Ulchi Freedom Guardian' War Game Plans
    Under these circumstances Beijing may jump at the opportunity to force Washington into making certain concessions; for instance, redeploying Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems outside South Korea, Evseev presumed.

    According to the military analyst, this is rather plausible, given that Mattis is also going to pay an official visit to Seoul this week. The fate of the US missile defense system in South Korea is "one of the issues that will be unequivocally discussed" in Beijing and then in Seoul, he believes. The deployment of the THAAD complex in South Korea has long prompted Beijing's security concerns.

    Ahead of Mattis' visit, Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman for China's Ministry of National Defense, underscored that "China attaches great importance to developing military relations with the US and hopes that the US and China can meet each other halfway and work together to make bilateral military relations an important stabilizing factor for relations between the two countries."

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    South Korea Forward Son Heung-min Says He Cried After 2-1 Defeat by Mexico
    Japanese Foreign Ministry Setting Up Division to Monitor North Korea Situation
    Merkel Says Cannot Attend Germany's World Cup Match Against South Korea in Kazan
    Germany Midfielder Rudy May Miss South Korea Match After Undergoing Surgery
    Tags:
    denuclearization, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), RIMPAC, Pentagon, James Mattis, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Asia-Pacific, United States, Russia, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bosch Moskau Klassik Vintage Car Rally
    Vintage Cars From All Over the World Drive Through Moscow
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse