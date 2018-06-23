Pentagon 'Indefinitely Suspends' Troop Exchange Program with South Korea

The US military will "indefinitely suspend" two marine exchange programs with the South Korean military that have been scheduled to take place and involve training exercises. The move appears to be yet another indication of warming relations between North Korea, South Korea and the US.

Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and General Joe Dunford, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff met with National Security Adviser John Bolton on Friday to discuss "efforts to implement the results of the Singapore Summit between President Trump and Chairman Kim," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said Friday evening.

The Pentagon previously announced the cancellation of Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercises for 2018. The US Defense Department went one step further by announcing that UFG would also be suspended in future years until further notice, according to a statement released Friday evening.

© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon DPRK Promises Preemptive Strike If South Korea, US Hold Massive War Games

According to the DoD, these decisions have been taken to "support implementing the outcomes of the Singapore Summit" between Trump and Kim that took place June 12.

US President Donald Trump vowed to end "war games" after meeting with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

"In support of upcoming diplomatic negotiations," White said, "additional decisions will depend upon the DPRK continuing to have productive negotiations in good faith."