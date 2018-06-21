'Ronaldo's Scored 4 Goals in World Cup - Opposite to Neymar' - Blogger

Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer, has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club after the World Cup, currently underway in Russia. Radio Sputnik has discussed the situation of football transfers with Oleg Dmitriev, author of the blog "Through a Fan's Eyes.”

Sputnik: Why does Neymar want to leave the club after his record transfer?

Oleg Dmitriev: The World Cup is a place where all the deals are made. The players want to secure their wealth by just announcing their contract. If you look at what Neymar has shown in the game against Switzerland, we didn’t see much. So that’s why when you are not lucky on the field, you can have more success in the transfer market and I think this is exactly what is happening with Neymar. Neymar used to play for Barcelona and he now wants to join Barcelona’s archrival Real Madrid.

Sputnik: If this transfer does in fact happen, what will be the effect of that on Paris Saint-Germain?

© AFP 2018 / ODD ANDERSEN Neymar Sets New World Cup Record: Most Fouls Received in Last 20 Years I don’t think Paris Saint-Germain will suffer. The only thing that will suffer will be its reputation because the club paid a huge sum for Neymar and last year they were trying to convince the sports community that this was not just about money, but about a different dimension of football. Now they are in an uncomfortable position to explain what this “new dimension” with Neymar really meant because right now he is going to leave. But Paris Saint-Germain will still remain Paris Saint-Germain.

Sputnik: Do you think the PSG will be able to compete for Ronaldo if Neymar does leave?

Oleg Dmitriev: Cristiano Ronaldo is in a special position: he’s scored four goals in the World Cup — the opposite to what’s happening with Neymar. So the more goals you score the higher the price will be for Cristiano Ronaldo and this is all about the rivalry between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

