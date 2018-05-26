Register
01:33 GMT +326 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

    Russia Has Significant Opportunity to Advance Financial Tech Services - Analyst

    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On the sidelines of Russia's SPIEF in St. Petersburg, Sputnik spoke to Global Financial Services Industry leader Bob Contri about the challenges and prospects of Russia's emerging financial digital market.

    Sputnik: How are important digital technologies in the financial services?

    Bob Contri: I think that in financial services, which is where I work, digital is very important. I would say for our clients globally it’s probably the most important topic right now. I think it’s very important from a client perspective so how do they provide financial services to their clients in a very efficient way.

    And I think it’s also very important how they manage their business so how can they use their technologies to create more efficiency in the middle and back office. So it’s probably the biggest topic right now in our practice globally with working with our clients.

    Sputnik: What are the areas of expertise for use in banking and securities? It seems that in recent years with the introduction of cryptocurrencies the face of the global banking system has been changing drastically. Do you think there’s big potential for new approaches in banking such as peer-to-peer lending, crowdfunding?

    Bob Contri: Sure, I think that the face of financial services is changing pretty dramatically. I think that obviously automated money transfers and cross-border payments will change dramatically. I think peer-to-peer lending has a big opportunity to grow significantly. So I think the whole face of financial services is changing pretty dramatically. That’s not to say that the market leaders of today won’t be the market leaders of the future.

    I think what’s happening is collaboration is happening between the big established players and the up-and-coming players who have innovative ideas and new business models. So what actually is really happening now is they are starting to work together which I think is really positive. For many years the talk was all about the death of the banks and the fin-techs taking over the banks and I think what’s starting to happen now is that they’re realizing that they both bring things to the table, that being successful in financial services requires innovation, requires new ways of thinking which fin-techs bring to the table.

    But it also requires big customers, infrastructure, regulatory approval which the established players have. And so to me I think the market is changing dramatically and it’s changing through collaboration but I think we’re seeing very significant changes. The other big change is platforms, you think about the big technology players like the Facebook, the Ali Baba's or the Wechat 10Cent, of the world and how they are going to play in the financial services as well.

    So I think the technology companies with the fin-techs with the established players the three of them working together are really dramatically changing the industry and are going to change it for the coming years.

    Sputnik: In terms of geography do you see that these changes the revolution in financial services and banking what’s the geography of this?

    Bob Contri: It’s interesting because I said that there are two things that have led some markets to move more quickly than others. Some have been whether or not they have established infrastructure.

    The example that’s commonly used is Kenya where basically 85% of their banking transactions and their market place are now digital or electronic. That was because they didn’t have an established existing infrastructure. So that’s one of the big drivers if you have established infrastructure and you have established client bases and middle markets that are used to using technology it’s harder to get adoption. The other is regulation.

    I mean, I think in some markets the regulatory requirements make it harder to move quickly to new environments. I would say that there are certain regulators like in Asia, in Singapore and Hong-Kong places like that where the regulators have taken a very progressive stance to become part of the conversation with the innovators and with the banks to really drive innovation. And I think that’s helped accelerate innovation in some of those markets while I think in some of the Western markets the regulators have not been as aggressive and getting involved in conversation and that’s probably slowed things down a little bit.

    So I think it’s really a function of the establishment of the existing infrastructure and the position that the regulators are taking. Clearly there are markets in Asia and I would say in Africa where this adoption has been much more quicker than it has been in other markets throughout the world.

    Sputnik: Do you think Russia has potential for developing all things digital when it comes to banking and financial services and what kind of potential?

    Bob Contri: Yes I think Russia has a lot of potential. You know we did a study in Deloitte where we looked at the fin-tech investment environment across all of Europe about six months ago. And Russia was one of the countries at the top of our category with leaders, digital leaders.

    It was one of the countries that was one of the leaders from a perspective of having a very robust fin-tech environment. You obviously have a lot of entrepreneurialism here, you have a lot of very smart, you have a legacy, very smart entrepreneurial engineering type people so I think there’s a very significant opportunity to use fin-tech here in a way to really bring the financial services marketplace forward.

    I think the banks to a large extent are embracing it so I think there’s a very significant opportunity to leverage fin-tech in the Russian market and I’d be surprised if Russia didn’t continue to be one of the leaders.

    Sputnik: What about Russo-US business relations? This year we see a different approach, it seems to be a different approach from the US authorities, the US ambassador Jon M. Huntsman actually from what I’ve heard encouraged American businessmen and business leaders to attend. What kind of atmosphere is here between Russian and American entrepreneurs?

    Bob Contri: It’s hard to say. Clearly I think from our perspective Russia’s an important marketplace, it’s a marketplace that we’ve continued to be in and that we continue to invest in and that we think would be an important obviously it’s a very significant economy, it’s a very important market place, it’s an anchor marketplace in this part of the world.

    So it’s hard for me to comment on probably the relationships and business between America and Russia. There are a lot of complex geopolitical considerations but from our perspective it’s a very important marketplace and I think we’re certainly very interested in continued investment here and it’s an important market for us going forward.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Bob Contri and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Russia to Continue Ensuring Economic Growth - Putin
    India Working on 'New Idea' to Enhance Economic Co-op With Russia - Minister
    US Shows 'Undisguised' Economic Aggression Toward Russia - Moscow on Sanctions
    Economic Ties With Russia Will Grow as Turkish Trade With EU Falls - Specialist
    Economists Expect Russia's Economic Policy to Remain Unchanged After Election
    Tags:
    development, investment, economy, market, banking, financial services, digital, SPIEF-2018, Bob Contri, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 19 - May 25
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse