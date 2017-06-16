New US Sanctions' Effect on Russian Financial Market, State Debt Minimal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The latest round of sanctions adopted by the US Senate will have an insignificant effect on the Russian financial market and state debt, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said Friday.

"We do not see a major effect from further sanctions on the financial market, and by the way the effect from the previously introduced sanctions we believe has been completely almost exhausted," Nabiullina said at a press conference.

Speaking at a press conference on the day that the bank lowered key rates to 9 percent per year, the head of the regulator said she anticipates sanctions to change banking loan terms from 30 days to 14 days. She classified the anticipated change in the timeframe as not a major risk for the banking system.

"As far as the debt is concerned… we believe that if it affects new investments into Russian treasuries, I do not believe this is going to be a big problem for the Ministry of Finance and for the economy in general because we do not entertain any major plans to grow government debt," Nabiullina stressed.