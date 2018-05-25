Russia to Continue Ensuring Economic Growth - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The Russian authorities will continue efforts to ensure a sustainable growth of the Russian economy aiming to join the list of Top-5 global economies, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"I think you will agree that we have restored our growth, this is an obvious fact, and reduced the sensitivity to the fluctuations on the global markets," Putin said at a meeting with heads of foreign companies in the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The president stressed that for the next six years Russia will pursue the goal of gaining a foothold in the group of five largest economies of the world.

"We set ourselves the task of gaining a foothold in this group of five, and I am certain that we will accomplish this. We are planning to do this through the expansion of domestic consumer and investment demand, among other measures," the president added.

Putin also assured the foreign businessmen that the Russian government conducts a wise and responsible budgetary policy.