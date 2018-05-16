Register
15:01 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence celebrates together with esteemed guests from various countries, organizations and sectors

    Why the US-European Defense Umbrella is on the Brink of Folding Up

    © Photo: NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    341

    Academic, journalist and political commentator Gevorg Mirzayan explains why NATO's Eastern flank, as well as the countries of the former Soviet space aspiring to join the Western alliance, are being set up have their security and geopolitical ambitions thwarted.

    The past week has seen important statements by high-level EU officials on the subject of European defense. On Friday, EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini declared that the world was in "a state of chaos," with the "European way to peace and security" necessitating "a professional army."

    A day earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel informed her countrymen and women that Berlin could no longer rely on the US defense umbrella, and would have to "take its destiny into its own hands."

    T-72 B3 tanks
    © Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov
    EXCLUSIVE: NATO Arms Dealer Attempted to Buy Russian Weaponry for Iraq in 2015
    At the same time, President Trump's dramatic withdrawal from the Iran deal has again spurred discussion at the highest levels on the need for not only a common foreign policy, but a defense policy as well.

    According to Gevorg Mirzayan, "the basic message" of such remarks is "all the same," and comes down to the idea that "Europe must be prepared to defend itself by itself, without accounting for America, and as soon as possible."

    It's worth recalling, the analyst noted, that the concept of a European army has been discussed going back the 1950s, with the idea itself spelled out in the Lisbon Treaty. However, a vigorous and militarily capable NATO, backed by unquestioned American hegemony, meant that the idea would long remain on the drawing board.

    Folding Umbrella

    "With the arrival of Donald Trump (although not because of him), the situation began to change drastically," Mirzayan noted. "In November 2017, the entire EU, with the exception of Britain, which is in the process of exiting the bloc, Denmark, which chose not to participate, and Malta, whose neutral status is outlined in its constitution, adopted a so-called "Permanent Structured Cooperation on defense and security (PESCO)."

    The security project envisions large scale-defense cooperation between EU countries, including the "harmonization" of defense strategies, allocation of military contingents for special operations, readiness to carry out joint missions, and between some countries, projects for common defense infrastructure (such as a European Medical Command and the EUFOR Crisis Response Operation Core project).

    A German forces Bundeswehr officer enters the German Defense Ministry prior to a meeting between Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen and about 100 top officers in Berlin, Thursday, May 4, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    A German forces Bundeswehr officer enters the German Defense Ministry prior to a meeting between Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen and about 100 top officers in Berlin, Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS / John MacDougall
    US Iran Deal Exit 'Chance for Europe to Once and For All Pursue Own Policy' – Prof
    Under Trump, the concept of a European Army is no longer something muttered about quietly in EU leaders' speeches. "National leaders and senior EU-level officials all the way up to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker have begun talking about Europe's 'defense sovereignty' as not just a desired goal, but an inevitable prospect," Mirzayan wrote.

    Earlier this year, for example, former German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel discussed Europe's need for a common "power project" to allow the continent to avoid the fate of remaining "a vegetarian with a lot of problems in a world of carnivores."

    Aftermath of US Adventures

    Just as significant, Mirzayan added, was the fact that many of the security issues now facing Europe are the result of 'American victories' in the Middle East. "It's the Europeans who have faced a flood of refugees from the ruins of Syria and Libya. And it's the Europeans who have suffered the brunt of the terrorist attacks by Daesh (ISIS)*, a group which arose out of the US 'victory' in Iraq, over the past decade."

    Other problems include the ongoing instability in Ukraine, a more and more anti-Western Turkey, and the Palestinian-Israeli and Iranian-Israeli conflicts, ready to explode at any moment. It's noteworthy, according to the journalist, that the aggravation of all of these conflicts involves US actions.

    A Palestinian demonstrator gestures during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Mohamad Torokman
    A Palestinian demonstrator gestures during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018

    The Europeans have tried to soothe their partners in Washington, emphasizing that PESCO is aimed at strictly as being a response to local crises, and that it's a project which won't affect the strategic defense of the continent provided by NATO structures. But the US has already warned that it will only support the European defense project so long as it does not "distract from NATO's activities and requirements," and stressed that Washington would be watching PESCO "carefully" to see that it doesn't "splinter" the US-European alliance.

    Policemen in Munich, Germany (File)
    © AP Photo / Sven Hoppe
    Germany’s Bavaria Expands Police Authority Amid Increase in Terror-Related Cases
    It's noteworthy, according to Mirzayan, that there are a number of key issues related to the European army idea which have yet to be ironed out. "Germany, for example, wants to see the active participation of a maximum number of the EU's member states. However, some members are not only unprepared for such defense integration, but will factually sabotage it. This relates particularly to the Eastern European countries which, while receiving a large portion of the EU's [structural] funds, simultaneously remain strictly oriented toward the US politically." An example of the latter is Poland, which is now in a direct conflict with both Brussels and Berlin.

    "In any case, the trend is evident. And when the process is brought to its logical conclusion, the main victims will be those countries relying on the outgoing US world order – i.e. the pro-American Eastern Europeans like Poland, and the post-Soviet republics like Georgia and Ukraine looking to come under the NATO umbrella. But by the time they plan to make it in, this umbrella may simply fold up," Mirzayan concluded.

    *A terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Gevorg Mirzayan is an associate professor at the department of political science at Russian Financial University, and a Rossiya Segodnya contributor. The views and opinions expressed in this article are his own, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Not a European Army': PESCO is About 'Cooperation, Not Integration' – General
    Bleak Picture: 'European Army Has No Future' - Czech Military Analyst
    Bundeswehr 'Secretly Building a Common European Army' Under Its Control
    Tags:
    security cooperation, expert analysis, PESCO, NATO, Gevorg Mirzayan, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Middle East, United States, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse