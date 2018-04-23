Register
19:59 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Bundeswehr soldiers of the 122th Infantry Battalion take part in a farewell ceremony in Oberviechtach, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

    'Common Shield': Will Russia, EU Ever Create a Defense Alliance?

    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 03

    The EU armed force issue still prompts a heated debate. Speaking to Sputnik, European analysts have shared their views about the potential formation of a unified military structure in Europe and the possibility of the creation of a common EU-Russian defensive bloc.

    The establishment of an EU-Russian defensive alliance is possible in case Moscow and European capitals create a common economic space from Lisbon to Vladivostok — a concept proposed by President Vladimir Putin several years ago, German political scientist Alexander Rahr suggested, adding, however, that it's not happening anytime soon.

    "It is going to be decided in the next 25 years, if a perspective of a common Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok takes shape," he told Sputnik. "Then there will be trust and understanding that we need to jointly resist the challenges of international terrorism and the collapse of the Middle East. In this case I see a great chance for Russia and Europe and Russia to combine their defense structures and form a pan-European security system. That would be perfect."

    German Bundeswehr soldiers (File)
    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    Conspiracy Theory or Truth? Bundeswehr 'Secretly Building a Common European Army' Under Its Control
    However, today there is little, if any, possibility to push ahead with this process: "Now Europe is integrating closer into the Transatlantic bloc, it is being embedded in it," Rahr noted. According to the political scientist under these circumstances it is unlikely that Russia will be interested in a common defensive platform. "Perhaps the next generation of politicians will understand that we need to act together," he presumed.

    On the other hand, he raises a question about the probability of the creation of a pan-European military structure.

    According to Rahr, the Americans are covertly blocking and torpedoing the process of forming a potential alternative to NATO. The US's view of European security could be described by the following: "Let the Europeans unite economically, but in no case create an alternative to NATO," the scientist explained. "Therefore, there is no basis to claim that Europeans are capable of creating something in the military sphere without NATO."

    Commenting on the future of the potential European army, Rahr suggested that it would be an army of cutting-edge military equipment in the first place. He presumed that future warfare would involve artificial intelligence, drones, rockets and robots.

    In this context the military industrial complexes of Russia and Europe would need to create a common anti-missile shield and defensive weapons against Islamists instead of working against each other, he said.

    Mountain infantry soldiers stand in front of a troops transporter Boxer after an exercise of the mountain infantry brigade 23 of the German Bundeswehr near the Bavarian village Bad Reichenhall, southern Germany, on March 23, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / CHRISTOF STACHE
    Mountain infantry soldiers stand in front of a troops transporter "Boxer" after an exercise of the mountain infantry brigade 23 of the German Bundeswehr near the Bavarian village Bad Reichenhall, southern Germany, on March 23, 2016

    Why Analysts Cast Doubt on EU Armed Force

    For his part, Igor Delanoe, deputy director of the French-Russian Analytical Center Observo, reminded Sputnik that the European army project is rather old. "However, there is NATO, this organization has existed for a long time and operates quite efficiently," he added.

    Delanoe expressed skepticism about the prospects for the full-fledged EU military structure. "The already existing European corps, the Franco-German brigade is the maximum of what can take shape," the scholar believes.

    German Bundeswehr soldiers of the 122th Infantry Battalion take part in a farewell ceremony in Oberviechtach, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    EU's PESCO Pact: Viable Alternative to NATO or Much Ado About Nothing?
    At the same time, the scholar does not exclude that Russia and the EU are able to team up in the sphere of defense. "Not at the moment, of course, but it could be a positive step towards normalization of relations between the EU and Russia," he said, suggesting that the creation of a joint cyber center would bolster trust between "the actors of international politics." 

    However, mutual distrust still remains within the bloc. Speaking to Sputnik, a German Left Party lawmaker, Alexander Neu, opined that European nations have no desire to forgo something for the sake of their allies. It raises the question "whether Greece or Bulgaria will sacrifice their soldiers for the sake of France or Germany," he said. "The EU is engaged in a number of new projects, but I have big doubts that they will lead to a full-fledged military integration."

    According to Neu, the creation of an EU army is unrealistic, while the formation of a unified EU military structure raises even more doubts.

    EU Army is Being Formed Little by Little

    The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, has long been one of the proponents of the EU defense union.

    "By 2025, we need a functioning European defense union. We need it, and NATO would like us to have it," Juncker said in mid-September 2017 while delivering an annual State of the Union address to the European Parliament.

    Portuguese soldiers serving in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) stand at attention before the arrival of the NATO secretary general during his visit to Pristina on January 23, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / ARMEND NIMANI
    'Not a European Army': PESCO is About 'Cooperation, Not Integration' – General
    In the same month, in his two-hour speech at the Paris-Sorbonne University, French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the necessity to create joint Rapid Reaction Forces, form a single defense budget and a common doctrine for action.

    The idea of a unified military structure was enshrined in the Lisbon Treaty of 2007. The prototype of the European armed force was called the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO).

    In November 2017, 23 EU states including non-NATO members — Austria, Cyprus, Finland and Sweden — officially notified Brussels that they were going to kick PESCO off.

    "It was important for us that we Europeans stand up independently, especially after the election of the US president. Nobody will solve our security problems for us. We have to do it ourselves," German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said, commenting on EU defense ministers signing a joint notification on PESCO on November 13.

    For his part, Juncker tweeted on December 11 that European security "cannot be outsourced," welcoming the first operational steps taken by EU members "to lay the foundations of a European Defense Union."

    ​In late March, the EU presented a plan to increase its military mobility within the PESCO framework. This indicates that the European army is being formed little by little.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Germany to Accept 10,000 Refugees as Part of EU Relocation Program - Merkel
    Coming Home: Germany Displays its Repatriated Gold Bullion Reserves
    France, Germany, Italy, UK Reportedly Want US to Ease Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Potential EU Army Would Not 'Break Free From NATO' - Analyst
    Collapsing Empire? Secret Germany Army Report Says EU Break Possible by 2040
    Why NATO Chief Maintains 'There-Could-Be-Only-One' Stance on Calls for EU Army
    Tags:
    defense alliance, Pan-European army, European army, defense, PESCO, NATO, European Commission, European Union, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Jean-Claude Juncker, Germany, Europe, United States, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse