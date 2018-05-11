Register
18:14 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, take a selfie with their certificates after taking part in a training session in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta area, east of the capital Damascus, on November 22, 2016

    'White Helmets is Another Arm of the UK Foreign Office' - Syrian MP

    © AFP 2018 / AMER ALMOHIBANY
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 70

    UK Prime Minister has said that London may increase its support to the White Helmets. The announcement comes in wake of the US halting its funding of the controversial NGO and evidence presented by Russia of falsified videos made by the group. Sputnik discussed the issue with Fares Shehabi, member of the Syrian parliament for Aleppo.

    Sputnik: In your view, why is Theresa May supporting the White Helmets despite the controversial information that exists about the group?

    Fares Shehabi: There is no controversy about this group. They were in Eastern Aleppo when it was liberated in 2016. We were there and we saw all White Helmets locations, offices, were the same as al-Qaeda* locations. Al-Qaeda, which has the branch in our area, which is called al-Nusra Front*, which are bin Laden boys; they take the orders from al-Zawahiri and Tora Bora. The al-Qaeda group sheltered, harbored, protected and helped the White Helmets.

    READ MORE: London May Increase Support for White Helmets Operating in Syria — PM May

    As a matter of fact also, most of White Helmets' alleged rescuers were also al-Qaeda terrorists — all the time they were carrying weapons and they were doing terrorism. When the camera comes nearby, when they start to shoot fabrications they would wear their rescue outfits and they'd try to fabricate some cheap propaganda rescue operation; clear-cut evidence that this is an armed terror organization.

    Sputnik: Why is Theresa May supporting this group?

    Fares Shehabi: Simply because the MI6 established this group. This group was not in Syria before the war. The Syrian Civil Defense was established as the legitimate and the only Syrian civil defense established in the 50's. And this is the only recognized the Syrian civil defense. This group [White Helmets] was established for one purpose: just to do cheap propaganda purposes, to beautify terror organizations and justify military action against the legitimate Syrian government.

    READ MORE: White Helmets Shared Buildings With Al-Nusra in Syria- Bolivian Filmmaker

    The British intelligence, through the organization, funded by the UK Foreign Office this shadow group takes the money from the UK Foreign Office and channels this money to jihadis. That was in documents that we found and that's the same thing found in different parts of Syria. Bear in mind that this group only operates under al-Qaeda, specifically in al-Qaeda jihadi controlled areas. Only. You don't find them elsewhere.

    READ MORE: Deeper Look at White Helmets: Syrian 'Civil Defense' NGO or Jihadists' PR Arm?

    This evidence that we found show that the British government paid 200 million pounds in 2016 to this group. And they allocated 460 million pounds to be paid during 2018 to this group, again, through a shadow civil relief organization that really only channels to jihadi groups in Syria. We have evidence and we invite anyone that is interested in finding the truth. We have all the evidence; we have the names of these known terrorists that are getting money from the British Foreign Office. This is another arm of the British Foreign Office; it's their baby they will continue to fund it.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *Al-Qaeda and Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Tahrir al-Sham.) are terrorist organizations banned in Russia

    Related:

    White Helmets 'Sooner or Later' Will be Used in Various War Contexts - Journo
    London May Increase Support for White Helmets Operating in Syria - PM May
    Deeper Look at White Helmets: Syrian 'Civil Defense' NGO or Jihadists' PR Arm?
    US Halt of Funding to White Helmets Aimed to Distract From Useful Tool - Analyst
    White Helmets Shared Buildings With Al-Nusra in Syria– Bolivian Filmmaker
    UK to Continue Support of White Helmets in Syria - Foreign Office
    Here's How White Helmets Used to Get Funding
    Tags:
    fake footage, fake, false flag, terrorist organization, terrorist, White Helmets, Al-Nusra Front, al-Qaeda, Syria, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse