Register
19:33 GMT +306 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    White Helmets uniform found during the search of terrorists’ headquarters in Eastern Ghouta.

    Deeper Look at White Helmets: Syrian 'Civil Defense' NGO or Jihadists' PR Arm?

    © Sputnik / Morad Saeed
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    140

    The Trump administration's reported halt to the flow of aid funding to the White Helmets, an NGO characterized in the West as a rescue organization and reviled in Damascus as 'al-Qaeda's civil defense', has prompted a debate about the organization's future. Sputnik investigates.

    White Helmets' head Raed Saleh has confirmed that State Department cut funding to his organization, previously amounting to a third of the group's total budget, has stopped in recent weeks. The frozen funding is part of a larger $200 million Syrian aid package frozen in March and remains "under review," according to the State Department.

    However, according to journalist and Middle East expert Andrei Ontikov, the cut in US funding, temporary or not, does not mean that the group, known for the creation of video fakes serving as a pretext for Western intervention in Syria, will stop its activities.

    "The suspension of State Department funding does not mean that this organization will cease to exist, or stop doing what it has always done: carrying out false flag operations and producing videos," Ontikov said. "After all, the White Helmets have other sponsors, the UK for example, which according to some sources spends even more on them than the Americans," he added.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, third left, speaks with Syrians who are being educated by British bomb disposal experts during his visit to the Syrian refugee camp in Nizip in Gaziantep province, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016
    © AP Photo / Ensar Ozdemir/Anadolu Agency Pool
    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, third left, speaks with Syrians who are being educated by British bomb disposal experts during his visit to the Syrian refugee camp in Nizip in Gaziantep province, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016

    A Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik Friday that the UK would continue its financial support for the organization, notwithstanding any possible US funding cut. In 2016, foreign secretary Boris Johnson allocated tens of millions of pounds' worth of support to the group.

    White Helmets by Day, Militants by Night

    Handout
    © Sputnik /
    Handout
    As for the claim, regularly repeated in Western media, that the White Helmets is strictly a civil defense organization, Ontikov pointed out that this 'rescue group' "operates exclusively in areas where armed and often outright terrorist groups operate."

    "Where did the White Helmets go from Douma, where a chemical attack supposedly took place? Why did these 'activists' disappear on the eve of the arrival of the OPCW* inspectors?", the journalist asked.

    "One gets the distinct impression that they put on white helmets for the camera, while in reality they're ordinary militants involved in fighting, smuggling, the trade in goods at inflated prices to the local population, and similar activities. If we're talking about the humanitarian aspect, the White Helmets have repeatedly tarnished themselves by providing false information, and releasing staged videos," he added.

    According to Ontikov, the most "paradoxical" element in the White Helmets story is that some countries continue to take the information the group supplies as a basis for evidence to be discussed at the UN, or event as a pretext for aggression against Syria, as occurred last month, when the US, the UK and France launched missile strikes into the war-torn country over since-discredited allegations of a chemical attack in Douma.

    Useful Tool

    Boris Dolgov, a senior fellow at the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Institute of Middle East Studies, is less surprised, recalling that the White Helmets was created with the assistance of Western intelligence. Primary support and training for the White Helmets was originally provided by former British Army officer and mercenary James Le Mesurier.

    "Their main mission is media coverage, which provides the West with a pretext for intervention, including military intervention, in the Syrian conflict," the academic noted.

    According to Dolgov, the State Department's decision to freeze its White Helmets funding is logical, even if temporary. "First, they want to dissociate themselves from those who have been discredited, including in the Western media itself. It's possible that another organization will be created to take the White Helmets' place."

    "Members of the White Helmets have been identified as members of armed Islamist groups, not only by Russian and Syrian sides, but by Western mass media. It's difficult to explain to the world community why such militants are being financed," the academic added.

    For his part, Vladimir Fitin, an expert from the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, told Sputnik that the White Helmets' funding cut off was likely the result of their failure on a technical level, with the fake nature of their work simply becoming too obvious to be effective.

    *Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

    The views and opinions expressed by Andrei Ontikov and Boris Dolgov are those of the experts and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Halt of Funding to White Helmets Aimed to Distract From Useful Tool - Analyst
    Here's How White Helmets Used to Get Funding
    UK to Continue Support of White Helmets in Syria - Foreign Office
    US Could Halt Funding White Helmets, Due to Facts of Douma Provocations - MoD
    US Halts Funding for White Helmets in Syria – Reports
    Tags:
    cut, foreign aid, funding, White Helmets, U.S. Department of State, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse