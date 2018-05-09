Register
02:44 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US flag

    Iran Deal Stunt Slams US Reputation: Questions Korean Talks – Analyst

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    530

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal weakens the reputation of the United States, and reduces trust in the upcoming negotiations with North Korea, US Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Executive Director Daniel McAdams told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "The real immediate question is what will be Iran's reaction and how will the Europeans, particularly the UK, France, and Germany, respond. The other question is whether Israel and Saudi Arabia will take Trump's action as a green-light to use military force against Iran — or launch a false flag that would draw the United States into a war," McAdams said.

    He noted that other important consequence of the withdrawal is a "severe diminishment" of the US reputation as a country that holds to its promises and agreements.

    McAdams went on to say that US pulling out of the JCPOA is "another in a series of US betrayals going back to Gaddafi, Saddam, Noriega, and so on."

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.
    © AP Photo / Martinez Monsivais
    Trump Withdraws US From Iran Nuclear Deal
    "The US has closed all doors to communications with Iran with Trump's move. This leaves war as the only door left open," he stated. "It was a foolish and unnecessary move that will thrill the neocons he has surrounded himself with, while making the rest of us, Americans far less safe."

    The think tank executive director also pointed out that Trump’s move undermines the planned discussions with Pyongyang.

    "The North Koreans would be utter fools to believe a single word of any deal it negotiates with Washington," he asserted. "The Trump Administration has already said numerous times that the model for North Korean denuclearization is Libya! Kim's best move is to continue bilateral talks with Seoul and freeze the US out of any role in the process."

    On May 1, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had obtained 100,000 paper and digital documents, which, according to him, irrefutably proved that Iran's nuclear program had a secret military component, code-named "Project Amad." This statement was made amid the international discussion on the need to tighten the nuclear deal.

    "The EU has failed to convince President Trump of the benefits of the deal. President Trump has seemingly preferred to accept the extremely dubious claims of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu over the conclusions of those actually tasked with determining whether Iran was living up to its end of the deal," McAdams added.

    French President Emmanuel Macron walks back to his office after a meeting with guests at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 31, 2017
    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    France, Germany, UK Regret US decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Macron
    EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday that the European Union is determined to preserve the deal, and that it expects the rest of the international community to continue to do its part to guarantee its implementation.

    Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran nuclear agreement as one of the worst deals in history. The foreign ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom and France have issued a joint statement stating their countries will stay in the JCPOA even if the United States pulled out.

    "President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran deal should really not surprise anyone. His inexplicable hostility toward Iran is the only foreign policy position he has been consistent on," McAdams said. "Trump's presentation was filled with untruths and outright lies from the very beginning. The idea that Iran is allied with al-Qaeda, for example, is so ludicrous that none but the most hardcore, dead-ender neocon would suggest it."

    The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly confirmed Tehran's compliance with the JCPOA.

    "Trump is dangerously ignorant about Iran and as they did with George W. Bush 15 years ago, the neocons are more than happy to fill his head with lies to help move along their desired war. In fact he sounded like Condi Rice at times in his speech, warning that the smoking gun could come in the form of a mushroom cloud. Do Americans have such short memories?" he concluded.

    Earlier in the day, Trump has announced that Washington would no longer be part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and promised to reimpose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran in response to Tehran's development of its nuclear program.

    On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA with Tehran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.

    Related:

    Without Iran, Syria Would Have Been Overtaken By Jihadists – Analyst
    Jordan’s Foreign Minister Warns of Middle East Arms Race Without Iran Deal
    'Today's Announcement Is So Misguided': Obama Slams Trump's Iran Deal Decision
    Here Is List of Sanctions Against Iran That US Might Restore and Expand
    Israel Thanks Trump For His Decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Netanyahu
    Tags:
    nuclear program, reaction, diplomacy, aftermath, deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, Donald Trump, Daniel McAdams, EU, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse