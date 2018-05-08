Harmful Consequences Inevitable, If Iran Nuclear Deal Changed - Kremlin

The decision on whether the United States will remain in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement governing Iran’s nuclear program will be announced on Tuesday

Changes to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran will inevitably lead to disastrous consequences; therefore, Russia considers keeping the JCPOA in place the only real option for further maintaining the status quo, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"You know about the president's recent contacts with the German chancellor, and with the French president and other heads of state. You know the consistent line of the president, aimed at the need to preserve the JCPOA as the only real basis for further maintaining this valuable status quo. Also you know well the position of the Russian side… [and] about the inevitable disastrous consequences of any actions aimed at scrapping these agreements," Peskov told reporters.

In response to a request to clarify what was meant by "harmful consequences," Peskov said that they were characterized this way "due to the fact that a very fragile but irreplaceable system of agreements between the interested parties regarding the Iranian nuclear file and on nonproliferation."

Answering the question whether Moscow tried to warn Washington against breaking the agreement, Peskov noted that "the position of President Putin is well known, it is consistent, in this case it is absolutely open, and everyone knows it well."

He said Moscow will analyze US actions in case of a negative decision on JCPOA.

