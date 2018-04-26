Register
21:07 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump walks towards reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington

    'Trump Has Focused on Building Bilateral Relations With Asian Countries'- Prof.

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    The United States could invest up to 1.5 billion dollars to counter China’s interests in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a document posted by Senator Corey Gardner. Radio Sputnik spoke with Professor Sanjay Kumar Pandey from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

    Sputnik: What do you make of this proposed funding for spending $1.5 billion in the Pacific to maintain US dominance?

    Pandey: First thing is that we still don’t know the details how this money is going to be spent. Who are the countries that are going to benefit and in what ways they will benefit. Of course in the Pacific East Asia Japan and South Korea are the main US allies so definitely they are very much into the US scheme of things.

    But apart from them, in South East Asia in recent times, the US has been trying to build partnerships with an array of countries, including Vietnam, and some of the other ASEAN nations, with whom the US has traditionally enjoyed very close partnership. 

    READ MORE: China Has Plan of Action Amid US Trade 'Unilateralism', Ready to Take Measures

    But in what way this $1.5 billion is going to be spent we do not know. We do know that after becoming President Donald Trump initially showed not much enthusiasm for Obama’s pivot to Asia Pacific policy or for Obama’s Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Both, in certain ways, have been abandoned.

    Trump has instead focused on building bilateral ties and alliances with countries of Asia Pacific, with East-Asian countries and South-East Asian and South- Asian countries, including India. So we will have to wait to know, first of all, whether this money is actually sanctioned by the Congress, initially by the Senate where it has been initiated and then by the Congress. And then how it is going to be spent we really do not know. Whether this would be for military purposes or non-military, we do not know. 

    READ MORE: China Will Not Permit Taiwan to Be Seen as Separate Country

    Militarily we do know that Trump has tried to augment, to increase defense spending by almost 54 billion dollars for 2018 compared to 2017. We also know that he has tried to increase the number of active troops from about half a million to more than that, about 10% increase he proposes. Similarly, the maritime and naval forces also he intends to devote more money to. So we will have to wait and see how it works out. How it is operationalized. Who are the countries that are going to be involved in this new initiative, we still do not know.

    The views and opinions expressed by Sanjay Kumar Pandey are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Unintended Consequences: How Trump Brought Russia, China, India Closer Together
    Trump's Trade War With China: Debate Rages Within the Administration
    Another One Bites the Dust: US Envoy to Vietnam Quit Because of Trump
    Trump 'Hardly Presented a Concrete Asia Policy, He Presented Himself' - Analyst
    Despite Bold Rhetoric, Tame Trump Stays ‘on Script' in Asia - Analyst
    Tags:
    partnership, bilateral relations, allies, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Reid it and Weep
    Reid it and Weep
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse