China Commerce Ministry Ready to Respond to US Trade Protectionism – Spokesman

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s Commerce Ministry has a plan of action for all forms of US trade protectionism and unilateralism, spokesman Gao Feng warned Thursday.

"China firmly opposes all types of protectionism and unilateralism," he said at a press briefing. "We have measures at the ready to respond to any action by Washington."

US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports and threatened Beijing with hefty duties on other types of Chinese goods in a bid to bring jobs back to the country.

Gao Feng has argued that Chinese investment in American businesses on US soil have created jobs and boosted economic growth. He said Beijing hopes that Washington will give up protectionism and adapt to global economic trends.