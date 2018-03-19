Register
22:23 GMT +319 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017

    How Soros is Trying to Influence Political Situation in Czech Republic, Slovakia

    © AP Photo/ Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    230

    American billionaire George Soros could apparently have had a hand in the recent Slovak crisis, Petr Zantovsky, a lecturer at the University of Economics in Prague, told Sputnik, at the same time expressing doubts regarding the West's potential intentions to kick-start a color revolution in the Central European state.

    US billionaire George Soros-linked nongovernmental organizations in Central European states are focusing on "Russian influence" on society, political analyst Petr Zantovsky, a lecturer at the University of Economics in Prague, told Sputnik.

    The analyst, who is researching the activities of Soros-funded media outlets and organizations and their influence on public opinion in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, pointed to such platforms as Neovlivni.cz, Hlidacipes.cz and the analytical center European Values (Evropské hodnody).

    For example, Neovlivni.cz outlines a list of allegedly pro-Russian individuals and organizations in its section with the eloquent name "Russian trace."

    "It is openly stated on the webpages of these platforms that they are being funded by [George Soros'] Open Society Foundations," Zantovsky told Sputnik Czech. "Or, for example, the European Values' Kremlin Watch project is being funded from the same foundation. The main goal of these platforms is to track "Russian influence" on Czech politics and society. At the same time, an analytical report of academics indicated that the Kremlin Watch project has nothing to do with an expert assessment; it appears to be political propaganda. These examples demonstrate that George Soros is funding very specific political activity."    

    Billionaire financier George Soros
    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    Soros' Revenge? What's Behind Anti-Netanyahu Campaign in Israel
    As for Soros' links to the European Values organization, one can easily find that it is supported by the Human Rights League, which is reportedly also funded by the US tycoon, Zantovsky added.

    Soros' interference in the affairs of European states has repeatedly become the focus of public attention.

    Previously, Slovak former Prime Minister Robert Fico accused President Andrej Kiska of destabilizing the situation in the country, citing his ties with the billionaire. The statement came after the murder of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, who was shot dead on February 26, 2018.

    Kuciak's assassination prompted a wave of protests throughout the country. Tens of thousands took to the streets in Bratislava and other cities demanding a thorough inquiry into the journalist's death as well as the resignation of the government. The journalist had been known for investigating Italian mafia links to senior Slovak officials.

    Hungarian-American investor George Soros (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ferdinand Ostrop
    'Hungary's Prime Minister Declared a War on George Soros' - Researcher
    Fico said that Kyska and Soros held a secret personal meeting in September 2017. He publicly asked Kiska to explain why he had met with the investor and what they had discussed.

    Commenting on Fico's statement, Zantovsky noted that he believes that "a politician that is holding such a high post would not have made such a statement if he did not have facts confirming them."

    "Moreover, Fico said these words amid the biggest political crisis since the times of [former Prime Minister] Vladimir Meciar," the academic added.

    At the same time, Zantovsky expressed doubts regarding the possibility of a Western-backed "color revolution" in Slovakia. He referred to the fact that the Slovak opposition has long been critical of Brussels, and the West would definitely lose if it comes to power. Additionally, there is no unity among the opposition leaders and they do not have a single political program, he noted.

    Soros-funded organizations have been repeatedly spotted being involved in anti-government unrest and regime-change operations.

    Recently, the billionaire has come under heavy criticism from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who referred to Soros' attempts to meddle in the country's affairs. For its part, Israel has accused Soros of "continuously undermining Israel's democratically elected governments" in July 2017, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that the recent smear campaign against him was also backed by the tycoon-funded organizations.

    The views and opinions expressed by Petr Zantovsky are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Slovakia Foreign Ministry Debunks Bratislava Connection to Novichok Nerve Agent
    We Can Replace England, if UK Decides to Boycott World Cup - Slovakia Player
    Big Demonstrations in Slovakia Demand New Government After Journalist Murder
    Investigative Journalist Shot Dead in Slovakia Had Probed a Malta Connection
    Car Rams Into Group of Children in Slovakia: 12 Injured - Police
    Tags:
    color revolutions, protests, Open Society Foundations, Andrej Kiska, Robert Fico, George Soros, Central Europe, Israel, Eastern Europe, Czech Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse