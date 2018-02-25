Register
    Hungarian-American investor George Soros (File)

    'Hungary's Prime Minister Declared a War on George Soros' - Researcher

    © AP Photo/ Ferdinand Ostrop
    Opinion
    1151

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again accused US billionaire George Soros of using his funds to buy influence in Brussels and the UN.

    His accusation comes after the so called Stop Soros bill was submitted to the Hungarian Parliament.

    The proposed legislation would enable the Interior Minister to ban non-government organizations that encourage migration and pose a risk to national security.

    Radio Sputnik discussed this with Francesca Totolo, an independent Italian writer and researcher who has revealed the interference of George Soros and his Open Society Foundations in Italian politics.

    Sputnik: The Hungarian PM said that the biggest danger comes from politicians from Brussels, Paris and Berlin, do you agree with that?

    Francesca Totolo: The fears of Hungarian Prime Minister Orban are not groundless. We know very well that the Brussels’ establishment are implementing short-sighted policies that do not guarantee the European population. It seems that the European Union, the European Commission in the first place, is more oriented in guaranteeing the interests of the international elite, who are more interested in the lowering of labor costs and workers' contractual protections, glorifying the pathologies inherent in globalism.

    READ MORE: Hungary's PM Orban Accuses Soros of Buying Influence at Brussels and UN

    In this regard, the relationships of mutual esteem and friendship between Jean-Claude Juncker, Frans Timmermans, Martin Schulz and George Soros are known and documented; they take the form of official ad hoc visits by the Hungarian speculator and "non-institutional" lunches in Brussels.

    This clearly justifies the motivations of the numerous invectives of the European Commission against the governments of the Visegrad states, Hungary [included].

    Sputnik: Hungary recently introduced the so called Stop Soros Act which is aimed at curbing migration and giving the state more control over funds that assist refugees, do you think this legislation will have any effect? If yes, then to what extent?

    Francesca Totolo: I think so. Orban has clearly declared war on George Soros, having realized that his only and true purpose is to stir up dissent, to channel it to his advantage, that is, against enemy governments. The case of Ukraine is a striking example of the instrumental use of the organizations funded by him.

    Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kevin Wolf
    Hungary's 'Stop Soros Act' a 'Matter of Sovereignty ' - Political Analyst
    As in Hungary, even in Italy dozens of associations are ably supported by the Open Society Foundations; in addition to making no-border immigration propaganda, these associations pressurize our institutions to implement the Soros "open society" agenda.

    Uncontrolled and irregular immigration must be stopped to safeguard the stability of the countries. Italian statistics are clear: only 40% of asylum seekers have received international protection.

    Orban knows this, and prefers to protect his citizens and not expose them to the risks of reckless immigration. And to do so, the Stop Soros Act will serve to neutralize the organizations that, with the excuse of humanitarian rights, encourage the arrival of migrants in Hungary.

    Sputnik: Viktor Orban said during his 20th annual state of the nation speech that his government will oppose efforts by the United Nations or the European Union to make migration acceptable to the world. What measures can the Hungarian government take?

    Francesca Totolo: The migration policies of the European Union, obviously approved by the United Nations, are not considering the repercussions of such a large and constant flow of migrants from the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa. The results are already visible: "no go areas" in Sweden, entire quarters of French cities where Sharia is applied and terrorist cells ready to conduct attacks in Germany.

    The Hungarian government, supported by the other Visegrad states and now also by Austria, should raise its voice within the European Union to continue its plan to protect the identity and the security of our continent.

    READ MORE: OHCHR Slams Hungary Over Undue Pressure on Refugee NGOs

    Prime Minister Orban should continue the alliance with Austria, so that solutions for refugees can be offered outside Europe, and not so far from their countries of origin.

    Sputnik: With countries like Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria taking a firmer stance on migration, what effect can this have on the migration policy adopted by Brussels? Follow up: With the number of countries opposing the migration policy in the EU, what consequences can this have on the bloc?

    Francesca Totolo: Unfortunately I don’t think that the Visegrad states with Austria will be enough to make European migration policy change drastically. However, they will be able to inspire other countries and their representatives within the European Parliament.

    Prime Minister Orban may block the refugee relocation plan for an indefinite period of time,  waiting for 2019 when there will be elections to the European Parliament.

    The great discontent, tangible even in Germany and France, could completely change the composition of the parliament.
    The Visegrad States, with Austria, will then be able to count on many more allies, and re-discuss policies and regulations on immigration issues, having a stronger weight on the Brussels establishment.

    The views and opinions expressed by Francesca Totolo are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

