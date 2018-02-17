Register
00:53 GMT +317 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An Afghan refugee rests on the Hungarian Serbian border area near Asotthalom, Hungary.

    OHCHR Slams Hungary Over Undue Pressure on Refugee NGOs

    © AP Photo/ Bela Szandelszky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    GENEVA (Sputnik) - The Office of UN Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) criticized Hungary on Friday over its new draft legislation exerting additional pressure on non-governmental groups working with refugees.

    "The proposed legislation represents an unjustified restriction on the right to freedom of association and is a worrying continuation of the Government’s assault on human rights and civic space. The ability of civil society organizations to access funding and other resources from domestic, foreign and international sources is an integral part of the right to freedom of association. We call on the Hungarian Government to review these proposed laws to ensure that freedom of association is fully guaranteed," Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Rupert Colville said in a statement.

    He pointed out that, if adopted, the legislation may have a negative impact on those, who rely on the NGOs’ aid.

    Rohingya refugees
    © Sputnik/ Shahnewaz Khan
    Myanmar Military Leadership Responsible for Rohingya Crisis – OHCHR Expert
    "We recognize the responsibility of the Hungarian State to control its borders but the proposed legislation not only threatens the work of the country’s civil society, but also may have a serious effect on the rights of those who rely on the services of NGOs and charities, including refugees and asylum-seekers, many of whom rely on such NGOs for support, as Government assistance has dwindled over time," Colville added.

    Earlier this week, the Hungarian government submitted a legislative package to the country’s parliament, which envisages tightening government control over the non-governmental organizations, which are "supporting migration." One of the draft legislation’s provisions ban people, who "support" illegal migration, from entering the eight-kilometer (five-mile) zone along the country’s border.

    Hungary took a tough stance on migration after eruption of the refugee crisis in 2015 taking a number of measures restricting the influx including building a fence on its borders.

    Related:

    Myanmar Military Leadership Responsible for Rohingya Crisis – OHCHR Expert
    Moscow Urges OHCHR to Stop 'Juggling Facts' About Civilian Deaths in Raqqa
    OHCHR Report on Azerbaijan Human Rights 'One-Sided, Unbalanced' - Deputy FM
    UN OHCHR Chief Expects Russia to Start Reinstatement Campaign
    OHCHR Refuses to Confirm Deeming Assange Detention Illegal
    Tags:
    impact, migration, pressure, law, Refugees, human rights, UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), Rupert Colville, Hungary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    In Search of Change
    In Search of Change
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok