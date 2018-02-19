Register
19 February 2018
    Hungarian-American investor George Soros (File)

    Hungary's PM Orban Accuses Soros of Buying Influence at Brussels and UN

    © AP Photo/ Ferdinand Ostrop
    150

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again taken aim at his personal bête noire, George Soros, as part of his strong anti-immigration rhetoric.

    Having previously accused the Hungarian-born US tycoon George Soros of orchestrating immigration from the Middle East and Africa by pumping funds to NGOs supporting “open-doors” values in Europe, this time Orban has claimed that Soros is using his funds to buy influence in Brussels as well as at the UN.

    "Soros has antagonized not only us but also England, President Trump and Israel too," he said. "Everywhere he wants to get migration accepted. It won't work. We are not alone and we will fight together… and we will succeed."

    Last week, the so-called “Stop Soros” bill was submitted to the Hungarian Parliament; the proposed legislation would enable the Interior Minister to ban NGOs, particularly those funded by Soros, that encourage migration and “pose a risk” to national security.

    READ MORE: Soros' Proposal to 'Regulate' Google, Facebook Infuriates Internet Users

    Soros has been accused of meddling in Britain’s affairs after admitting to having donated enormous funds to an anti-Brexit campaign.

    Islamization

    During his annual state of the nation speech, Orban warned the audience against the “Islamization” of Europe, claiming that “Europe won’t even realize that it has been invaded.”

    READ MORE: 'Stop Soros' Anti-Immigration Bill Submitted to Hungarian Parliament

    Known for his tough stance on immigration issues, the Prime Minister added that “Christianity was Europe’s last hope,” and brought to light the fact that the threat comes from within the European Union itself.

    "Absurd as it may sound the danger we face comes from the West, from politicians in Brussels, Berlin and Paris," Orban said. "Of course we will fight, and use ever stronger legal tools. The first is our 'Stop Soros' law."

    Hungary along with Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have opposed the Brussels-imposed refugee quotas introduced in 2015 as a temporary emergency plan to relocate some 160,000 migrants across the Union’s 28 member-states in order to ease Greece’s and Italy’s burden. Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia voted against the relocation scheme, with Budapest, Prague, Warsaw and Bratislava refusing to take in the EU-mandated number of migrants.

    immigration bill, immigration, Viktor Orban, George Soros, European Union, Hungary
