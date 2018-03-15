Slovak Prime Minister Ready to Leave Office Amid Protests Over Killed Journalist

"Today, I visited President Andrej Kiska and told him that I am ready to resign. It is important that the current government coalition preserves its mandate that it has received from the voters," Fico said on Wednesday at a press conference.
The prime minister urged Kiska to "respect" the cabinet as a first condition for his resignation.
"Second [condition] – the existing coalition agreement, and third – coalition agreement that the prime minister candidate is tabled by the Direction – Social Democracy party. If the president agrees with it, I am ready to file a resignation letter tomorrow," Fico added.
Slovak media reports indicate that Fico’s party plans to nominate Deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini.
Last week, the Slovak president accused the cabinet of insufficient efforts to settle the domestic crisis and called for a re-shuffle of the government or snap parliamentary elections. On Monday, the country’s Interior Minister Robert Kalinak resigned following demands for his resignation by the protesters.
