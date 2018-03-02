Register
23:03 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A girl in a historical park on the outskirts of Pyongyang. (File)

    EXCLUSIVE: Why Everything You Think You Know About North Korea is Wrong

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1121

    Dr. Loretta Napoleoni is an internationally esteemed expert on terrorism financing and the war on Daesh. Now, she has focused her attentions on North Korea - and as with her previous groundbreaking work, she has identified a vast gulf between mainstream news reporting and reality. Speaking exclusively to Sputnik, she outlines her key findings.

    If Western media reporting is anything to go by, North Korea is variously a paranoid, backward, rogue state basket case, that poses a threat to civilization. However, few experts see things that way — among them is Dr. Loretta Napoleoni. Her view radically diverges from the mainstream — she sees the country as a fast-developing nation eager to engage with the outside world, not merely as an integrated member of the global economy, but a regional if not international power in its own right.

    "Media coverage of developments in North Korea has been terrible. Journalists apparently have no idea about the region's history, or its political dynamics today. Most Western politicians seem to be in the dark too. Just about the only leader to see sense is [South Korean President] Moon Jae In. Kim Jong-un has masterfully gamed things to his advantage — today, internationally and domestically, Pyongyang is in a stronger position now than ever before," Dr. Napoleoni told Sputnik.

    North Korea starts 2018 subject to a vast number of sanctions, and the rhetoric issuing from Washington, London and other key centers of Western power is the most incendiary and negative imaginable. However, Dr. Napoleoni believes the year will be a pivotal moment for North Korea, and a key phase in a wider long-term geopolitical shift towards a truly multi-polar world.

    The Millennial Man

    The crucial factor behind this irresistible rise has been the rule of Kim Jong-un, the academic argues. While the Western media made much of his youth and inexperience upon his assumption of power in 2011, she believes he has distinguished himself ever since as an extremely skilful politician, exhibiting "very high" degrees of sophistication along the way.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang

    "He's pragmatic, and has a distinct vision of the world, very different from his predecessors. Unlike Kim Il-sung who fought colonialism or Kim Jong-il who grew up during the Cold War, Kim Jong-un is a millennial — he understands globalization and knows it's increasingly difficult to keep the world at bay, while also sensing the traditional East/West Cold War dichotomy is no longer viable either. To survive, North Korea must grow economically, and this has been his message since the beginning," Dr. Napoleoni notes.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a ballistic rocket test-fire through a precision control guidance system in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Now You Know How Kim Compensates North Korean Engineers for Building Ballistic Missiles
    Economic progress is certainly foot Korea. According to the Central Bank of South Korea, in 2016 the country's GDP expanded 3.9 percent, driven primarily by the mining and energy sectors — the highest rate of growth in seventeen years. Despite this, Pyongyang doesn't have a unified vision or plan in this regard — instead, Jong-un has updated the country's ‘juche' philosophy of self-reliance for the 21st century, tolerating ever-increasing economic liberalization, and allowing ordinary citizens to forge their own financial futures.

    Of course, Dr. Napoleoni observes, the central government could crack down on some or all of the informal, small-scale markets that have emerged at any time — but a similarly improvisational approach to economic management, eschewing central planning, has also insulated the country from major crises previously, such as the implosion of the Soviet Union in 1991.

    "History tells us the Chinese system, unlike the Soviet one, was sufficiently flexible to reform. The key question is whether Pyongyang will follow in Beijing's footsteps, or Moscow's? I'm confident North Korea will take the former path, one way or another — they've shown a tremendous capacity for adapting to new circumstances in the past," Dr. Napoleoni told Sputnik.

    Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, arrives for a banquet in Seoul, South Korea February 11, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, arrives for a banquet in Seoul, South Korea February 11, 2018
    Moreover, she observes Jong-un has broken with his forebears by placing women — his wife Ri Sol Ju and sister Kim Yo Jong — at the forefront of his government, and demonstrated a clear willingness to act independently — and indeed contrary to the wishes — of the country's largest and oldest ally, China. North Korea under Jong-un stands primed to pursue policies in its own interest, unbeholden to any major power.

    Profits of Doom

    To Dr. Napoleoni's mind, North Korea's "very public" nuclear tests over 2017 have been crucial in enabling such autonomy. Previously, some Western ‘experts' expressed doubt as to whether the country actually had such a capability — that's not up for question any more. North Korea is today a fully-fledged nuclear power.

    "Jong-un obviously has no interest in a first-strike — he merely wants to be left alone, which Western powers would be wise to do. Unless they're willing to engage in a civilization-ending nuclear war with Pyongyang, which they're not of course, the country's survival in its present form is assured. Leaders must accept this, engage with North Korea diplomatically, and end the pointless sanctions. They're not going to lead to Jong-un's downfall, just feed anti-Western sentiment," Dr. Napoleoni told Sputnik.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on September 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on September 10, 2017
    However, the country's nuclear capabilities could conversely prove to be an obstacle to its developmental ambitions. In response to the perceived North Korean threat, Japanese premier Shinzo Abe has scrapped Article 9 of his country's constitution, which since 1947 has outlawed war as a means to settle international disputes and placed strict limits on military spending, in order to remilitarize.

    Pyongyang, North Korea: A traffic policewoman directs cars.
    © East News/ Gavin John
    Pyongyang: Everyday Life of North Korean Closed Society in Pictures
    10
    American President Donald Trump has also taken a consistently hard and hawkish line on Pyongyang. In response to North Korea's missile threats, in August 2017 he promised to rain down "fire and fury like the world has never seen" on Pyongyang if Jong-un continued to "threaten" the US, imposing increased sanctions and redesignating the country as a state sponsor of terrorism.

    If North Korea remains subject to such hostility, its international ostracision could well endure, and Jong-un's modernizing aspirations may be dashed. However, Dr. Napoleoni believes there are already signs this unsympathetic milieu is thawing.

    "The US is inflating the threat of North Korea in order to maintain its foothold in the Asia-Pacific and boost its weapons sales there — the country's grip in the region is weakening all the time as China increasingly becomes a major military power, and when China eclipses the US in that field their position there will be untenable. The US knows this. Japan is yet to accept it's not a power of any significance in the region anymore though. By contrast, Moon Jae In has initiated dialog with Jong-un which has already borne positive results," she explains.

    Friends Old and New

    The 2018 Winter Olympics produced an unprecedented sight — athletes from both states competing in certain tournaments under the name ‘Korea' — and a unified flag. The event also saw Kim Yo Jong extend a personal invitation to Jae-in to visit Pyongyang, to which the President responded positively — a special envoy will be sent to the North Korean capital. If the visit is successful, Jae-in may soon follow himself.

    Ice Hockey – Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Women Preliminary Round Match - Switzerland v Korea - Kwandong Hockey Centre, Gangneung, South Korea – February 10, 2018 - North Korea's cheer squad hold masks
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    Ice Hockey – Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Women Preliminary Round Match - Switzerland v Korea - Kwandong Hockey Centre, Gangneung, South Korea – February 10, 2018 - North Korea's cheer squad hold masks
    The warming relations between Seoul and Pyongyang are notable not merely because the two countries are effectively still at war. The US also cleared the way for increased arms sales to South Korea in the wake of Pyongyang's nuclear tests — but it is apparently not an offer Seoul will be accepting.

    READ MORE: Married to Kim: What We Might Know About North Korea's First Lady

    Dr. Napoleoni believes the decreasing tensions and increasing diplomacy between the two countries is symptomatic of South Korea's acceptance of the certainty of North Korea's emergence into the wider world — or, at least, North Korea isn't going to give up its nuclear weapons as long as the West desires regime change in Pyongyang.

    "Russian President Vladimir Putin understands North Koreans very well. At a September 2017 meeting with President Xi in Xiamen, China, he stressed sanctions were useless and ineffective and citizens would eat grass rather than abandon their nuclear program. If the international community genuinely wants North Korea to become internationally integrated, they should encourage economic development," Dr. Napoleoni told Sputnik.

    Demostrators dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) and US President Donald Trump (L) embrace during a peace rally in Seoul on November 5, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ Ed JONES
    Demostrators dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) and US President Donald Trump (L) embrace during a peace rally in Seoul on November 5, 2017
    How long this process will take is, of course, uncertain. Nonetheless, if the pace of change is too sluggish, and the sanctions' impact too deleterious, the academic suggests North Korea will not hesitate to engage in illegal activities to stay afloat, such as the production and sale of illicit drugs, and the sale of counterfeit currency.

    Evidently, one way or another, North Korea is not going to be an impoverished, retrograde state much longer — and a refusal by Western leaders to facilitate this via conventional, legitimate means will only push the country deeper into the international black market.

    READ MORE: US Cybersecurity Agency Accuses North Korea of Cryptocurrency Cyber Heist

    "International trade in crystal meth or methamphetamine, for example, is worth several billion dollars annually. Currently, the biggest producer is Myanmar, but North Korea could easily rival such output. The state could conduct its illicit business activities via the dark net, using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. North Korea is already ensconced in cryptocurrencies and there've been several reports it uses this digital cash to circumvent sanctions — for example, by clearing import-export activities, such as selling arms and buying oil from Iran or Libya," Dr. Napoleoni concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Loretta Napoleoni are those of the observer and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China Hopes North Korea, US to Take Measures for Start of Dialogue
    North Korea ‘Willing’ to Talk to Washington, But Trump is Trepidatious
    Trump on Talks With North Korea: 'We'll See What Happens'
    White House Says Yet to See if North Korea Willing to Denuclearize
    Tags:
    economic development, economic sanctions, nuclear tests, nuclear weapons, sanctions, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan, United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok