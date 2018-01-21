Register
15:51 GMT +321 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Bitcoin cryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency: 'Biggest Evolution of Financial System in History' – Investor

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets have faced unprecedented volatility recently. There was a huge price surge as mainstream finance started investing in Bitcoin, and then there was a plunge as rumors were that Asian countries are starting to regulate it. Simon Dingle, founder of Inves Capital told Radio Sputnik what lies ahead for cryptocurrencies.

    Radio Sputnik: If we talk about what happened at the end of last year, and we know that there was growth at the end of the year and a small drop in January, but the extent to which it happened in December where you went from less than 5,000 to almost 20,000 in just a month, was that normal?  

    Simon Dingle: It is unprecedented, it hasn’t happened before. When was the last time that we re-invented the global financial system, it has never been done. So I think to make any predictions on how this plays out is foolhardy, but I also think it’s short-sighted to declare this a bubble or, in fact, to say anything about it other than we are in the midst of one of the biggest experiments in human history. 

    We are decentralizing the financial system, we have never done this before, and this is the biggest evolution of the financial system in history. Nobody can say with any certainty how this ends.

    READ MORE: Cryptocurrency Market Slumps Amid Reports of Possible Restrictions in Asia

    Sputnik: What do you think we will see  ten years from now? Will there be more cryptocurrencies or will we see less of them? If we compare it with.com, we had a lot of players and some are still here and some are not. 

    Simon Dingle: I tend to be in the camp that doesn’t think this is like the.com bubble, I get the similarities, there are some parallels but I think this is wholly unlike the.com bubble. But if we stay with the paradigm for now then we are at the stage of early Microsofts and Apples. If you look at the price performance of Bitcoin, for example, and you compare it to the price performance of Apple, what was Apple’s share price when the.com bubble burst, it was a small fraction of what it is today. So the survivors, the companies that produce real value over time have exponentially more return and that is something that is impossible to predict. So we will certainly see some consolidation.

    READ MORE: Get Rich Quick: 5 Unusually Clever Ways to Earn Cryptocurrency (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    There are thousands of cryptocurrencies today, perhaps there would only be a handful or a few dozen or hundreds in the future, I don’t know maybe there will be even more, I subscribe to the thinking that we always overestimate the change that will happen in two years and underestimate the change that will happen in ten. It is almost impossible to guess what the world will look like ten years from now. I also tend to be quite loyal to Bitcoin; I am not a maximalist, I also love Ethereum and some of the other projects happening like IOTA. I think Bitcoin cashes a worthy experiment, even if the big block way of addressing scaling is a stupid one, but I think Bitcoin will still be around I think it would have moved on from proof of work and found perhaps a more efficient way of running consensus. I think something like the Lightning Network will really take it to the main stream. I honestly believe that ten years from now you will be doing everything from buying your coffee to paying your taxes in cryptocurrency. But exactly what that will look like, I think is impossible to predict.

    Want to learn more? Listen to the full story.

    The views and opinions expressed by Simon Dingle are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bitcoin is a 'Project of US Intelligence,' Kaspersky Lab Co-Founder Claims
    Bitcoin Plummet 'Healthy Correction' Rather Than 'Bursting of Bubble'
    Bitcoin Trap: Cryptocurrencies May Trigger New Crunch
    Bitcoin Falls to $10,000 on Bitstamp Exchange for First Time Since December
    Major Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Accused of Spam-Attack on Bitcoin
    Tags:
    future, interview, finance, cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok