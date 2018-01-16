Register
17:25 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bitcoin

    Cryptocurrency Market Slumps Amid Reports of Possible Restrictions in Asia

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    211

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The global market of cryptocurrencies is tumbling with the most famous digital currency Bitcoin's value having decreased by 13 percent amid reports about possible introduction of restrictions in China and South Korea, trading statistics indicated on Tuesday.

    CoinMarketCap showed that the Bitcoin's price dropped by 12.71 percent to $12,100 as of 09:27 GMT. At the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange trading platform, its value decreased by 12.6 percent to $11,890, while the Coindesk data revealed that the cryptocurrency's price sank by 11.67 percent to $12,000.

    Other cryptocurrencies also faced dropping prices: Etherum sank by 18.78 percent up to $1,080, Ripple by 26.77 percent up to $1.35, Bitcoin Cash by 22.35 percent to $1,900. The volume of the cryptocurrencies market decreased 13 percent to $568.9 billion.

    READ MORE: Major Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Accused of Spam-Attack on Bitcoin

    On Monday, media reported that the Chinese authorities would block platforms for cryptocurrencies trading. Other reports indicated the South Korean Justice Ministry's plans to ban operations with cryptocurrencies in the country. On Monday, German Central Bank's head Joachim Wuermeling called for introduction of global regulation of cryptocurrencies use.

    Related:

    Major Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Accused of Spam-Attack on Bitcoin
    Maduro Invites Other Latin American States to Join New Cryptocurrency, the Petro
    Bitcoin Babes: World's First Cryptocurrency Girls' Band Debuts in Japan (PHOTOS)
    Russian Businessman Purchases Two Power Plants to Mine Cryptocurrency
    Tags:
    cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Bitfinex, China, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok